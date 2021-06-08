American Academy of Pediatrics releases the Neonatal Resuscitation Program, 8th Edition to elevate neonatal resuscitation, education and training in U.S. hospitals

The 8th Edition can be purchased exclusively through RQI Partners, a partnership between and service provider for the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, and Laerdal Medical, the world leader in medical simulation and resuscitation training.

For the first time, the AAP's Neonatal Resuscitation Program combines with the American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical's co-developed Resuscitation Quality Improvement® Program (RQI®) to create RQI for NRP — a new and innovative quality improvement solution. Quarterly, self-directed instruction leads to mastery, maintenance and verified competence on a neonatal simulator for the single most, impactful intervention for newborns needing resuscitation: positive pressure ventilation.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with RQI Partners to introduce RQI for NRP as part of our Neonatal Resuscitation Program, 8th Edition," said Janna Patterson, MD, MPH, FAAP, senior vice president, Global Child Health and Life Support at the American Academy of Pediatrics. "This groundbreaking program makes low-dose, high-frequency practice of positive pressure ventilation skills easy and accessible for the first time. The innovations included in the 8th Edition will enhance the NRP experience for learners as well as educators and administrators, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes."

Developed in 1987 by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association, the Neonatal Resuscitation Program teaches an evidence-based approach to newborn resuscitation and facilitates effective team-based care for providers who attend to newborns at the time of delivery. Currently, there are more than 400,000 NRP providers and 20,000 instructors in the U.S. alone. RQI, launched in 2015, is a self-directed, simulation-based performance, mastery learning and quality improvement program for healthcare professionals that offers "low-dose, high-frequency" hands-on learning sessions through quarterly CPR skills practice coupled with real-time feedback, debriefing and analytics. The RQI program is currently used by more than 1,000 hospitals nationwide and outside the country.

"Leveraging science from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Heart Association's leadership in resuscitation education and Laerdal Medical's expertise in neonatal simulation solutions, we have developed another lifesaving resource," said Clive Patrickson, RQI Partners' chief executive officer. "RQI for NRP and the complete Neonatal Resuscitation Program, 8th Edition have taken neonatal resuscitation education to a higher plane, positioning clinical providers to set a new standard in emergency care. Together, we are transforming resuscitation for life."

In addition to influencing neonatal resuscitation educational solutions in U.S. hospitals, the AAP and RQI Partners will maximize novel programs and international collaboration to reach and engage new audiences and customers, further extending the availability of the Neonatal Resuscitation Program around the globe.

For more information about RQI for NRP, visit www.rqipartners.com/nrp. To learn more about the NRP, visit the AAP website.

