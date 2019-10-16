American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Discusses Safety Industry Standards at the American Academy of Environmental Medicine

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians has provided an industry standard for Physicians who use regenerative therapies in their practice. The AASCP has recently discussed safety industry guidelines with The American Academy of Environmental Medicine in Louisville, KY. Discussions focused on current safety recommendations given to Physicians who are using biologics in their medical practice.

The American Academy of Environmental Medicine was founded in 1965, and is an international association of physicians and other professionals interested in the clinical aspects of humans and their environment. AAEM is dedicated to the comprehensive education of health care professionals from all traditional and alternative disciplines, the public, government, industry, and health insurance officials, and others who are interested in various aspects of environmentally triggered illnesses and are looking for more efficacious and cost-effective ways to understand, diagnose, treat, and prevent these disorders. AAEM provides ongoing American Medical Association-accredited symposium and educational courses. At these conferences, attendees are trained to identify, diagnose and treat those illnesses related to or caused by environmental factors.

The Louisville Kentucky Fall Meeting of the Academy, which was attended by delegates from AASCP, is an open forum addressing aspects of Environmental Medicine as well as related topics. The AAEM's highest priority is to provide stimulating meeting programs in an environment of sharing, generating ideas and initiating collaborations and providing a platform for launching beneficial relationships for all conference attendees. The creative minds of many will share novel, original and creative ideas to provide what you are looking for and need right now.

The Academy is interested in expanding the knowledge of interactions between human individuals and their environment, as these may be demonstrated to be reflected in their total health. The AAEM provides research and education in the recognition, treatment and prevention of illnesses induced by exposures to biological and chemical agents encountered in air, food and water.

At the AAEM conference, AASCP founder Dr. AJ Farshchian discussed the following points of safety standards: If you are using biologics in your practice, whether you are using SVF, PRP, bone marrow, UCB, amniotic products, exosomes, xenografts, or peptides, there are key considerations to take into account to achieve the best safety for your patients. The AASCP also recommends communication with the Chief Scientific Officer from the laboratory you work with. AASCP advises that just talking to a sales agent is not sufficient enough when determining the quality of products for your patients. Sales agents typically do not have a medical or scientific background.

AASCP has determined the following recommendations: If you are dealing with a company who cultures and expands their cells through the use of growth factors in the media, in particular, you may want to raise certain questions with the Chief Scientific Officer. Examples of questions that are recommended by AASCP are: ( a ) How many passages do they do when culturing their cells? What is the source of the biologics? It is well known that culture expansion beyond a certain threshold increased incidences of mutagenesis. Mutation of DNA is fundamental to cancer pathogenesis. Lab cultures expanding beyond 5 passages risk passing along exosomes with cancer stemness. Furthermore, as highlighted in the Tamanako article, neural stimulating factors used in culture media can trigger pancreatic cancer stemness. ( b ) Have you had any adverse effects over the past year? Past five years? ( c ) What is your method of sterilization? ( d ) What is your method of shipping? ( e ) What kind of disease testing are you doing on donors? ( f ) Are you testing for bacteria or other contaminants before sending out your product? ( g ) Have you done any biological profiling on your product? ( h ) Have you done an immunoassay to verify immunomodulatory effects? ( i ) Are your products processed in an aseptic environment? ( j ) What is your current lab certification? ( k ) Who processes your products? What are their qualifications?

The spokesman for the AASCP, Dr. AJ Farshchian, said earlier; "Safety is first. Over the past few months, we have seen several Biotech companies who put greed before safety, and Physicians and consumers need to beware of unregulated practices. It has been a very rewarding meeting with the American Academy of Environmental Medicine Organization."

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists, and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment.

