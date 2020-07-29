American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is Hosting an FDA Safety Panel, Session is Now Free to the Public

MIAMI, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An FDA Safety Panel discussion will be held virtually by the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) Aug. 1-3, 2020, with guest speaker FDA Director Dr. Peter Marks. This is a highly anticipated session which will discuss the growing safety concerns of the industry.

American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians

The AASCP has recently created guidelines that are current safety recommendations given to physicians who are using biologics in their medical practice. A highly anticipated and sought-after Safety Standards Panel session will be hosted VIRTUALLY by AASCP on Aug. 1-3. 2020; guest of honor is Dr. Peter Marks, FDA Director of CBER. The sessions normally are closed to the public but this particular Safety Standard Panel discussion will be open and free to the public, covering the growing safety concerns of the industry.

The Safety panel discussion will discuss advancements in development, manufacturing and delivery of safe and effective regenerative cell therapies through policy development, consensus and advocacy. The Safety Panel discussion will bring together experts and stakeholders to gain consensus on and advocate for policies that will advance the science and the field, including those focused on promoting clinical research, assuring the adoption of consensus standards to promote safety and quality, building capacity and expertise within the workforce, and establishing a national outcomes database to advance the science, promote improvements in quality and safety, and inform regulatory and patient decision-making.

According to AASCP, if physicians are using biologics in their practice, whether they are using SVF, PRP, bone marrow, UCB, amniotic products, exosomes, xenografts or peptides, there are key considerations to take into account to achieve the best safety for their patients. The AASCP also recommends communication with the Chief Scientific Officer from the laboratory they work with. AASCP advises that just talking to a sales agent is not sufficient enough when determining the quality of products for their patients. Sales agents typically do not have a medical or scientific background.

The President for the AASCP, Dr. Martin Dayton, said earlier: "The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is a group of physicians, scientists and researchers who collectively represent the most authoritative non-federal group advocating for guidelines and education on stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine. AASCP members are experts within all fields of stem cell therapy from SVF, BM, UCB, Exosomes, Peptides, Xenografts, Allografts and Amniotic Fluids and are considered the most experienced leaders for proper advocacy in the field. The AASCP is involved directly with other authorities within the field and seeks only to bring knowledge and awareness for the ever-growing regenerative medicine industry. My hope is that the Safety Panel discussion on Aug. 1-3, 2020, is to help get rid of the bad actors that are damaging the field for everyone."

The importance of this virtual conference coincides with the ever-emerging growth of the global regenerative medicine market which is expected to reach USD 79.8 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2018 to 2024. Factors driving the growth of the market are increasing prevalence of degenerative and chronic diseases, technological advancements in nanotechnology, bioengineering and stem cell therapy, and increasing geriatric population across the globe. The AASCP virtual meeting is set for Aug. 1, 2020. List of speakers is available at www.aascp.net.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will take place virtually. This is an effective way to ensure that everyone that wishes to participate, but cannot travel, can. Students, educators and physicians will not have to miss out on all the important topics that AASCP has on the pipeline.

Virtual Workshop — Lecturers will virtually demonstrate their techniques live via their professional locations. These virtual interactive workshops will feature small participant-to-instructor ratios with a customized curriculum focusing on developing hands-on skills. Each technique will be taught by experts in the field, using didactic sessions with dynamic multimedia presentations, live demonstrations and scanning on live models, as well as phantoms.

AASCP spokesman Dr. A.J. Farshchian explains, "We will duplicate everything we did in our past meetings such as offer CME credits, have lectures, workshops, discuss FDA safety standards, have board examinations and a virtual graduation ceremony. AASCP is offering this virtual meeting so that nobody misses out on the education."

To join the free session via Zoom, please click on the link below at 11 a.m. this Saturday.

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://aascp.zoom.us/j/4150937630

Meeting ID: 415 093 7630

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is a non-profit organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists, and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that is ameliorable to medical treatment.

For further information, please contact Marie Barba at AASCP at 305-891-4686 or visit us at www.aascp.net.

