American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Makes History as First Board Certification for Stem Cell Physicians

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AASCP Scientific Congress met on Aug. 2-4, 2019 in Miami and offered the first Board certifications to eligible physicians.

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians hosted yet another Scientific Congress, which was held at the Hyatt Regency in Miami, Florida, on Aug. 2-4, 2019. The conference featured three days of educational and social events with leading physicians and pioneers in the fields of stem cell, live cell and regenerative medicine. A very challenging three-hour written examination for Board certification was awarded, creating a pathway for Diplomat and Fellowship certification in Regenerative medicine.

The Board of American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is the official board certifying body of the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP). As a nationally recognized academy with a mission to bring like-minded physicians together to increase awareness and education of regenerative medicine, the AASCP is proud to announce the Fellowship and Diplomat certification.

In order to be eligible for certification or recertification through the AASCP, licensed physicians in great standing must meet the stringent eligibility requirements that have been defined by the board. AASCP places an emphasis on not only psychometrically evaluated testing and advanced training but also moral character and experience. Furthermore, AASCP has a clear path toward recertification for qualified physicians. Their standards for recertification typically include a commitment to continuing medical education, successful completion of a recertification examination, participation in a non-remedial medical ethics program and other similar requirements.

AASCP is also well known for working with physicians to provide unique opportunities for board certification in their specialty of regenerative medicine. For instance, the AASCP offers ongoing workshop modules led by highly prestigious and esteemed physicians in this field certifying and educating on different treatments and techniques.

Another defining characteristic of the AASCP is their commitment to ongoing education and awareness. This is why they've developed innovative new committees, including the Institutional Review Board and opportunities for physicians and researchers to submit their work for review and exposure.

The AASCP was founded to recognize licensed physicians who have shown a specialty and interest in regenerative medicine. Increasingly, hospitals and medical staff placement agencies are prioritizing hiring board-certified physicians, and the AASCP feels it is important to offer qualified professionals a choice when they're researching board certifying bodies. The AASCP was founded by a group of leading physicians in 2017, and over the last two years their team of professionals has worked tirelessly to improve the certification process in order to ensure that their Diplomats are recognized for their achievements in the medical profession.

Currently, licensed physicians in great standing will complete eight modules for certification. At that point, they will qualify to complete a written and oral exam which is given to them by the eight workshop leaders. Upon approval, the AASCP will confer upon them the title of Diplomat of the AASCP, and at that point after one year of good standing, they will qualify to become a Fellow of American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, granting them the title of FAASCP.

The AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists, and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment. The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body.

Dr. Joseph Purita, Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon and head of the AASCP Review Board and Examination Committee was thrilled with the outcome of this August event, stating, "I want to say I am so pleased with how well our first test-takers did on the exam. Their studying paid off. I am sure they will tell you the questions were challenging. I think it is a credit to our entire organization. We all need to realize one important fact, unlike any other field in medicine where things are well established, in the field of Regenerative Medicine, any of us has the ability to make a significant discovery to advance the entire field. I am certain advances will come from this group."

Dr. Martin Dayton, the President of the AASCP stated, "Successful board certifications took place at this event, and I want to congratulate the following physicians for their outstanding contributions to AASCP and for their Board Certifications":

1. David Nebbeling, DO

-Dr. David Nebbeling is a physiatrist in Lansing, Michigan. He received his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

2. Dr. Paula Marchionda, MD

-Dr. Paula Marchionda is a preventive medicine physician in Grand Junction, Colorado. She received her medical degree from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and has been in practice for 10 years.

3. Dr. Warren Bleiweiss, MD

-Dr. Warren Bleiweiss received his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. He completed an Internship in Internal Medicine at New York University Medical Center, University Hospital. He completed a Residency in Anesthesiology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and a visiting Fellowship in Pain Management at University of Virginia Medical Center. Dr. Bleiweiss returned to N.Y. to complete a Fellowship in Pediatric and Cardiac Anesthesia and Pain Management at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center. He is Board Certified in Anesthesiology and Pain Management.

4. Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD

-Dr. Patel graduated from the B.J. Medical College. Dr. Patel works in Buffalo, NY and 1 other location and specializes in Adolescent Medicine, Allergy and Pediatrics.

5. Rene Blaha, MD

-Dr. Rene Blaha is a family medicine doctor in New Albany, Ohio. He received his medical degree from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich Faculty of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

6. Dr. Max Citrin, DO, Dr. Max Citrin is a family medicine doctor in Boca Raton, Florida. He received his medical degree from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine and has been in practice for five years.

The spokesperson for American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, A.J. Farshchian, MD, stated: "The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians is solely committed to creating an educational platform based on solid foundational research. Our goal is to enhance the quality of medical practice and the continued education of physicians. Currently, we are the most research-oriented group representing academia, clinical researchers and physicians from around the world. Our goal is to make available to physicians the benefit of stem cell therapeutics, to share ideas and techniques, to make stem cells the standard of care in the near future, to obtain funding for scientifically sound and innovative research, to develop innovative and diagnostic tools based on scientific research, and to assist in funding and promotion of research-based cell therapies."

Dr. A.J. Farshchian also noted, "I want to congratulate Dr. Martin Dayton for receiving the Lifetime Achievement award from the AASCP."

The 2019 conference features three days of educational events with leading physicians and pioneers in the fields of stem cells and regenerative medicine. At the event, attendees will meet, attend workshops and network with prominent doctors and scientists from around the world. In total, the summit will showcase more than 15 world-class speakers who are leading practitioners and researchers in the fields of stem cell therapy and science. For doctors, this is an incredible opportunity to network, learn and make connections while exploring new treatments and technologies. For medical students and trainees, this is a valuable opportunity to connect with physicians.

Dr. Sunny Kim, an AASCP Board Member and founder and president of Progressive Rehabilitation Medicine, whose mission of offering advanced non-surgical pain management solutions was quoted: "This past AASCP event was one small step for AASCP and one giant step for medicine."

