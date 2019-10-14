American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians Meets With His Excellency Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, Governor-General of the Bahamas

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AASCP delegates from the United States traveled to the Bahamas to discuss medical industry safety standards. The AASCP attended an event organized by Dr. Desiree Cox, who is the CEO of The HEALinc Innovation Incubator and the HEALinc Future Health Innovation Summit. Doctors from all over the world arrived in the Bahamas to discuss the future of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy.

From left to right: Dr. Desiree Cox, Governor General of Bahamas, Dr. AJ Farshchian and Dr. Adam Shwani

HEALinc is a movement-based organization with a mandate of championing a future health paradigm where medical therapy is driven by personal health and regenerative medicine. HEALinc solutions incorporate ongoing, real-world data capture, predictive analytics, and education via distributed technology architectures that empower individuals to take control of their well-being to achieve optimal health through and/or prior to illness.

HEALinc hosted a three-day Regenerative Health Summit for Educators, Experts, Professionals, and Learners in the Bahamas. https://www.healincfuturehealthsummit.com. HEALinc Summit (Oct. 2-4) featured TED-style talks by leading international experts on hot topics in Regeneration, Resilience and Adaptability, Stem Cell Therapy, Longevity and Vitality, Epigenetic and Nutrition, Personal Wellness and Optimal Health, Regenerative Ventures/Investment, Precision-Health, and more. The Bahamas is a "Fast-Track Test-Bed" for real-world studies in stem cell, regenerative medicine, medical devices and more.

Dr. Desiree Cox, MD, Ph.D. is a Rhodes Scholar and was educated at McGill University, Oxford University and Cambridge University. She has rightly earned her place as a thought leader in health care and education and is highly respected internationally as a health consultant. Her focus is on health innovation, the regulatory aspects of the global stem cell and regenerative medicine, and medical tourism. Dr. Cox has 20+ years in the health care field with an impressive career and a rare and unique range of skills and capacities gained from a career that has spanned clinical medicine, academia, research and development, regulatory sciences, health and social enterprise. Since 2015, she has been spearheading health innovation in the Bahamas and the development of the stem cell and regenerative industry in the Bahamas. Currently, she chairs National Stem Cell Ethics Committee (NSCEC), which is the regulatory oversight body for stem cell and regenerative medicine in the Bahamas.

As expressed by Dr. Desiree Cox, "Within the Bahamas, health innovations in cellular and gene therapies, regenerative medicine, precision medicine and digital health can be tested ethically and safely in a regulated environment, so that the data obtained from the research can be used in later applications for FDA or EMA approval."

A spokesperson for the AASCP, Dr. AJ Farshchian, said, "It was a great honor meeting the Governor General in the Bahamas. We discussed safety standards currently practiced in the industry and how to improve the industry moving forward." Dr. Adam Shwani, a member of the board for the American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians, added, "It is so important to bring industry partners together from all over the world to develop a standard that promotes patient safety and encourages growth in the field of regenerative medicine."

Dr. Shwani is a medical doctor who specializes in family medicine and is a rejuvenation specialist with over 20 years of experience in the medical field. Dr. Shwani is dedicated to helping people feel better, look better and live healthier lives. Dr. Shwani was awarded the Businessman of the Year by the National Republican Committee at an event in which he was a guest of President George W. Bush in 2004 and received the top Certificate of Management from the Miami International Airport through Ogden Aviation Services while attending medical school in 1989.

Dr. Barbara Krutchkoff, Senior Scientific Advisor to the AASCP, announced the launch of The AASCP's Research Consortium dedicated to supporting research to validate regenerative therapies and fostering a culture of compliance within the industry. Dr. Farshchian and Dr. Krutchkoff held a workshop at the HEALinc Summit to teach physicians a pathway to compliance when utilizing cell therapies in their practices.

The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians (AASCP) is an organization created to advance research and the development of therapeutics in regenerative medicine, including diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease related to or occurring within the human body. Secondarily, the AASCP aims to serve as an educational resource for physicians, scientists, and the public in diseases that can be caused by physiological dysfunction that are ameliorable to medical treatment.

For further information, contact Marie Barba at AASCP: 305-891-4686.

Related Images

dr-farshchian-and-the-aascp.jpeg

Dr. Farshchian and the AASCP Delegation meeting

From left to right: Dr. Desiree Cox, Governor-General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, Dr. AJ Farshchian and Dr. Adam Shwani

Related Links

AASCP Safety guidelines

SOURCE The American Academy of Stem Cell Physicians