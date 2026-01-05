American Academy of Value-Based Care launches nation's first centralized hub for value-based care education

Clinician-led platform helps providers navigate value-based care by offering curated resources like coding best practices, utilization management and STAR Measures guidance.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Value-Based Care (AAVBC), a clinician-led non-profit advancing evidence-based, high-value care across the United States, today announced the launch of a centralized platform where providers, disease organizations, executives, vendors, and other key healthcare groups can access a wide range of resources designed to improve care quality.

The platform marks the first step in AAVBC's effort to become the leading source for curated diagnostics, care pathways, and tools that support value-based care delivery, an approach proven to improve outcomes for both patients and society.

"Until now, there's not been a single location of current, trusted information and best practices for value-based care," said Eric Haas, MD, AAVBC's Chief Medical Officer, and a highly respected value-based family physician in Florida. "AAVBC seeks to change that by distilling complex, value-based requirements into concise actions and curating those resources in a centralized learning hub where everyone from physicians and researchers to medical societies and vendors can access them."

Unlike traditional fee-for-service models, where providers are paid based on the volume and complexity of services, value-based care rewards safe, efficient, high-quality care – ensuring the right care reaches the right patient at the right time, in the right setting, for the right reasons.

The AAVBC platform will provide subscribers with a clear understanding of value-based care principles, practices, and regulatory standards by offering access to resources like evidence syntheses and guidelines on topics such as STAR Measures, coding practices, and utilization benchmarks. Subscribers will also be able to access independent vendor rankings, and price guides designed to clarify the true cost and quality of digital health tools.

Future expansions will include CME courses, webinars, and community discussions as well as resources to prepare resident physicians to enter the value-based care landscape with confidence.

Users may subscribe to AAVBC's learning hub at https://aavbc.org/ .

About AAVBC

Headquartered in Washington, DC, the American Academy of Value-Based Care (AAVBC) is a clinician-led, non-profit organization dedicated to advancing evidence-based, high-value care across the United States. AAVBC is the single, authoritative source of truth for best practices, treatment plans, and guidelines regarding clinical care and documentation for value-based care – ranging from curated diagnostics to care pathways and tools. Learn more by visiting https://aavbc.org/ .

Media Contact

Andrew Gula

AAVBC Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE American Academy of Value-Based Care