American Accounting Association Invests in Diversity Leadership

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Accounting Association has hired Barbee Myers Oakes, Ph.D., to be the organization's first chief diversity officer. The hire reflects the organization's core values; cultivating a culture of inclusion is critical to foster growth and continuing improvement of the accounting field.

"We are taking steps to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our association," said Yvonne Hinson, AAA's Chief Executive Officer. "If we want accounting to thrive, we need a culture where everyone feels a sense of belonging and knows their contributions are valued. Creating an environment where that is the reality is essential for our professional community."

"My primary goal is to collaborate with our partners to equip the entire AAA membership with the requisite knowledge and cultural agility to foster an environment where everyone feels they belong," said Oakes. "In partnership with the rest of AAA's leadership team, we have the opportunity to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion into the fabric of the organization."

Oakes comes to AAA after serving in diversity leadership roles at Wake Forest University and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Oakes has also served on faculty at Pennsylvania State University and Arizona State University.

"I am delighted Dr. Oakes is joining the AAA team," said Robert Allen, president of AAA. "I am confident Dr. Oakes will help the AAA continue to increase diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. I appreciate Dr. Oakes' contributions to the meaningful changes we are already experiencing and look forward to working with her in continuing the effort."

"By hiring Dr. Oakes – an established expert in diversity, equity and inclusion – the AAA has put the visionary statement of being thought leaders in accounting into action and placed itself at the forefront of DEI activity in the academy," says Matthew Anderson, interim director of AAA's efforts focusing on DEI. "I am sure Dr. Oakes will be both a catalyst and driver of positive change in the AAA."

