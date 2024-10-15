American Action Fund for Blind Children and Adults Reaches Milestone of Shipping 100,000 Free White Canes in the US

BALTIMORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Action Fund for Blind Children and Adults (Action Fund) has recently achieved a significant milestone by shipping its one hundred thousandth free white cane to a blind person in the United States. This accomplishment marks a pivotal moment in a program that was initiated in 2008 in collaboration with the National Federation of the Blind, the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind Americans.

"As we celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of White Cane Awareness Day today, the Action Fund is proud to support an effort that has enhanced the independence and mobility of blind people across the nation," said Barbara Loos, president of the American Action Fund for Blind Children and Adults. "For over a century, we have provided the keys to literacy and independence, including Braille books and white canes, to blind and deafblind Americans. Our partnership with the National Federation of the Blind has amplified our reach and helped to make this program an outstanding success."

"The impact of the free white cane program extends far beyond the physical tool itself, spreading independence, empowerment, and equality," said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. "No blind person should be without a white cane, regardless of ability to pay, and the Action Fund has helped us make this a reality. We look forward to the continued growth of this critical program, which advances the lives of all blind people in the United States."

Blind people of all ages in the United states can receive a free fiberglass white cane as often as every six months through this program. For more information or to order your cane, visit https://nfb.org/programs-services/free-white-cane-program.

To learn more about the American Action Fund for Blind Children and Adults and its other programs and services, visit www.actionfund.org.

Please consider supporting the Action Fund. You can make a direct contribution at https://actionfund.org/index.php/donate or call 410-659-9315.

