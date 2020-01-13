American Actress Sarah Hyland Stars in Afterpay First-Ever Global Brand Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT), a rapidly growing "Buy Now, Pay Later" company that enables top fashion and beauty brands to offer interest-free installment plans, announces its partnership with American actress Sarah Hyland through a comedic series of videos focused on the New Year.

Focusing on the theme of why you wouldn't do everything all at once, Ms. Hyland appears in two Afterpay branded videos - one on trying to conquer all her New Year resolutions at once, and the other where she gushes one too many personal details on a first date. They each broadly capture the sentiment that things should be done in separate parts because it's just too much when done all together. Just like using Afterpay, you can purchase your favorite items in four installments rather than paying all at once.

Nick Molnar, Afterpay Co-Founder and U.S. CEO said, "We are thrilled to partner with Sarah on our first-ever global brand campaign. With a new year, and new decade on the horizon, we felt it was important to engage with our audience through a medium such as video. I believe what we have created epitomizes what Afterpay means to customers, creating the flexibility to buy now, and pay later in a safe environment without the stresses of traditional credit. Sarah is a great representation as she aligns with our core audience."

This is the first branded campaign that Afterpay has launched globally, and will be distributed on a range of digital platforms throughout January. The brand film comes off the heels of a very successful year. Afterpay has now partnered with more than 42,500 active or currently integrating retailers and brands globally, and over 6.6 million active global customers have used the service at a partner retailer.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) has transformed the way people pay by allowing shoppers to receive products immediately and pay in four simple installments over a short period of time. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping consumers spend money responsibly, without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. Afterpay is offered by over 42,000 of the world's best retailers and is used by more than 6.6 million active customers globally. The solution is currently available in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom where it is called Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to be the world's most loved way to pay.

More information can be found at www.afterpay.com ; www.clearpay.co.uk

SOURCE Afterpay

Related Links

http://www.afterpay.com

