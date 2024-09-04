AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION ANNOUNCES 2024 MOSAIC AWARDS HONOREES

Acclaimed Podcast Host of 'The Read' and Cultural Commentator Crissle West to Host Celebration of Diversity and Inclusion, Introducing New Award Categories.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation is excited to announce the honorees for the 2024 Mosaic Awards, presented by SiriusXM, a distinguished celebration of companies, agencies, and individuals who exemplify excellence in multicultural advertising and diversity, equity, and inclusion. The event will take place on September 26, 2024 in New York City, at Guastavino's, hosted by renowned cultural commentator and host of the popular podcast 'The Read,' Crissle West.

This year's awards introduce two new categories, further expanding the recognition of efforts to advance diversity and inclusion in the advertising industry. The Agency of the Year award will honor a majority minority owned agency that has demonstrated outstanding commitment to fostering inclusive creative and workplace environments. This year, Walton Isaacson will be named as the inaugural Honoree. The Mosaic Center Guardian Award is also being introduced to recognize an individual who directly advocates and elevates the Mosaic Center's programs, contributing significantly to the Mosaic Center's mission. This inaugural Guardian Award will be presented to a dynamic industry leader, Jeff Marshall, Principal of Marshall Media, who has shown exceptional dedication to the AAF's Mosaic Center's work.

"The introduction of the Agency of the Year and Mosaic Center Guardian awards reflects the evolving landscape of our industry and the need to continually recognize those who are making a significant impact," said Candace D. Queen, Executive Vice President of the AAF's Mosaic Center, adding, "We are thrilled to have Crissle West as our host this year, bringing her unique voice and perspective to the awards."

This year, for the first time, a jury president was introduced to the judging process, with Kai Weidie, SVP, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, dentsu, serving in this inaugural role. The addition of a jury president brought a new level of leadership and expertise to the judging panel, which comprised top talent from key agencies and brands, including Meta, FCB, BBDO, Wieden+Kennedy, Elite Media, Walton Isaacson, AKQA, Off the Cuff, Translation and Omnicom Media Group. "Having a jury president is essential to maintaining the integrity of the judging process and ensuring that each entry is evaluated through a consistent lens," shared Queen. "Kai Weidie provided invaluable insight and leadership to this role, guiding the judges to focus not just on creativity but also on the cultural impact and relevance of each campaign."

A heartfelt thanks to the growing list of award sponsors including, SiriusXM (Presenting), The Trade Desk, Clear Channel, dentsu, Google, IPG, Omnicom Group, and Meta, for their generous support and commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the advertising industry.

The American Advertising Federation will honor the following campaigns, industry leaders and programs during the 2024 Mosaic Awards:

Integrated Creative Campaign

Banned Book Club

Agency: FCB Chicago

Client: Digital Public Library of America

Student Impact Award

Reclaim Your Composition

School: Brigham Young University

DEI Student Programs

Ogilvy School of Creativity

Agency: Ogilvy

Excellence in Supplier Diversity

More Than That with Gia Peppers

Agency: dentsu

Clients: General Motors, Procter & Gamble, Kroger, Mastercard

Workforce Inclusion

Healthy Inclusion

Agency: Omnicom Health Group

Mosaic Champion (Individual)

Josh Loebner, PhD

Agency: VML

Mosaic Champion (Organization)

Omnicom Health Group

Allyship to Advocacy

Dreamcaster

Agency: FCB New York

Clients: Michelob ULTRA

Innovative Narratives

Black Don't Crack

Agency: Droga5

Client: Ad Council

Data-Driven Transformation

Honda Scenic Audio

Agency: VML

Client: Honda

Agency of the Year

Walton Isaacson

Mosaic Center Guardian

Jeff Marshall

Principal, Marshall Media

The Mosaic Awards continue to be a platform for the advertising community to celebrate those who advance our understanding of the multicultural market and champion diverse and inclusive practices. The 2024 ceremony promises to be an inspiring evening of recognition and reflection on the impactful work being done across the industry.

For further details regarding this year's Mosaic Awards, including how to purchase tickets or tables, list of winners and judges, visit aaf.org/mosaicawards; or contact Candace D. Queen ([email protected]).

If you would like to cover the Mosaic Awards gala, please contact [email protected] to request an interview or press credentials.

About the Mosaic Center

The Mosaic Center, a division of the American Advertising Federation, is dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the advertising industry. The Mosaic Center offers a variety of programs, initiatives, and resources designed to educate and empower professionals, foster inclusive work environments, and encourage authentic, multicultural representation in advertising and media. Through its efforts under the guidance of the Mosaic Council and Mosaic NextGen Leadership Council, the Mosaic Center aims to drive meaningful change and build a more inclusive and equitable industry for all.

About the American Advertising Federation

Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Its membership is comprised of more than 50 corporate members made up of the nation's leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies; a national network of 35,000 advertising professionals; and more than 5,000 student members. The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including Advertising Day on the Hill, the Advertising Hall of Fame, the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the American Advertising Awards, the HBCUs for Advertising Fellowship, the National Student Advertising Competition, the Mosaic Awards, the Most Promising Multicultural Students Program and Mosaic10. For more information, visit www.aaf.org.

