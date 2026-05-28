American Affordability Pressure Increases as New Vehicle Prices Approach Record High

New Report from Catalyst IQ shows average marketed price approaches previous record as rapid pricing acceleration reshapes consumer behavior and dealer strategy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst IQ data shows average marketed price (AMP) is approaching an all-time high—reaching $51,610 on May 26, just $30 below the record level seen in July 2023.

Over the past year, AMP increased by $1,896 with almost 85% of that growth taking place since March 1 alone. Coupled with affordability pressures, higher interest rates, and fuel prices approaching all-time highs—up more than $1.50 per gallon over the past eleven weeks—this rapid price growth is creating additional challenges for dealers entering the summer selling season.

"Historically, higher vehicle prices were often temporary and corrected quickly through incentives or discounting," said Rick Wainschel, Vice President of Data Science and Analytics at Catalyst IQ. "This shift is fundamentally different for the industry. Several of the most profitable vehicle categories—including full-size trucks, full-size SUVs, heavy-duty trucks, and luxury midsize SUVs—are reaching all-time highs. These MSRP-driven price increases are resetting long-term pricing levels, making them more difficult to reverse."

This environment creates both opportunity and risk as consumer shopping behavior is influenced unevenly across segments, geographies, and vehicle configurations.

"It comes down to understanding where demand remains resilient and looking for pockets where affordability resistance is emerging," said Wainschel. "Dealers who understand that every segment, trim and brand behaves differently in this market will be the ones who are successful in keeping business steady and earning customers' business as they navigate current economic conditions."

To learn more about how record-high pricing is impacting the market, read the full analysis.

About Catalyst IQ

Catalyst IQ is an automotive marketing agency that delivers data‑driven intelligence and high‑efficiency advertising solutions for OEMs, regional associations, and dealerships. Launched in January 2026, Catalyst IQ unites the strengths of Adpearance, Fox Dealer, Search Optics, and ZeroSum.

Catalyst IQ supports more than 1,300 dealerships and serves as a certified digital marketing provider for 24 Tier 3 OEM programs, giving the company a deep footprint across the automotive retail ecosystem.

At the center of Catalyst IQ's offerings is MarketAI®, the company's proprietary automotive intelligence engine. MarketAI tracks nearly 20,000 franchise dealers and 99% of independent dealerships nationwide, delivering real‑time visibility into market conditions and shopper behavior. This intelligence powers Catalyst IQ's marketing and advertising solutions across Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3, helping automotive brands act faster, target smarter, and achieve stronger results at lower cost.

Catalyst IQ is headquartered in Ada, Michigan, with team members located across the United States.

Learn more at CatalystIQ.com.

About Advance Automotive

Created in 2017, Advance Automotive is a portfolio of automotive, technology, marketing, data, and software businesses providing AI-driven marketing solutions in the automotive industry. Advance Automotive includes independently operated agency Catalyst IQ, data and analytics from Cloud Theory and dynamic ad creation solutions from Hoot Interactive. Advance Automotive is part of Advance Local, a key unit of Advance, a privately held company founded in 1922.

Advance's portfolio of exceptional companies includes:

Condé Nast

Advance Local

Stage Entertainment

The IRONMAN Group

ACBJ

Leaders Group

Turnitin

POP

Contact:

Nicole Yelland

GRIT PR

(248) 219-9234

[email protected]

SOURCE Catalyst IQ