American Air & Heat Is Now American Air, Plumbing & Electric

Expanded Services Offer Greater Convenience And Comprehensive Home Services For All

ORLANDO, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Air & Heat, a brand of The Master Trades Group family, and a leading provider of residential HVAC services in Central Florida, is proud to announce the launch of both plumbing and electrical services in Seminole and Orange counties.

With the addition of plumbing and electrical services, American Air, Plumbing & Electric aims to become the go-to provider for all home service needs. The company's renowned expertise in all aspects of air conditioning and heating will now be complemented by a full service of professional plumbing and electrical solutions, ensuring that customers receive top-tier service across multiple essential home maintenance areas. This strategic expansion reflects American Air, Plumbing & Electric's commitment to providing a comprehensive range of home services under one trusted name, enhancing the convenience and satisfaction of its valued customers.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Matt Boni, General Manager of American Air, Plumbing & Electric. "By expanding our services to include plumbing and electrical, we are responding to the needs of our community and providing them with a more convenient, one-stop solution for all their home service needs. We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and are excited to continue serving our customers under our new name."

American Air, Plumbing & Electric has built a reputation for quality workmanship, reliability, and exceptional customer service. The addition of plumbing and electrical services marks a significant milestone in the company's history, reflecting its growth and evolution while maintaining the core values that have earned it the trust and loyalty of homeowners throughout Central Florida.

"American Air, Plumbing & Electric represents the continued growth and evolution of our business and brands of home service offerings for our loyal customers," said Jeff Cooper, CEO at The Master Trades Group. "The addition of plumbing and electrical services represents more than a change in name, or services offered; it underscores our dedication to providing unmatched expertise and dependability for all aspects of our neighbor's homes."

About American Air, Plumbing & Electric

Founded in 1986, American Air, Plumbing & Electric is Central Florida's trusted provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. With a team of highly trained and certified professionals, American Air, Plumbing & Electric is dedicated to ensuring the comfort, safety, and satisfaction of its customers by focusing on providing prompt, professional and trustworthy service.

