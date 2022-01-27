American Air & Water® Named Authorized Government Supplier in USA for Aura Air Purification Products

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Air & Water®, Inc., headquartered here, has been named the first authorized government supplier of Aura Air purification products in the United States.

In making the announcement, Warren Lynn, founder and president of American Air & Water, said he is extremely pleased to have this new association with the Israeli based global leader in air purification solutions.

logo "The Aura Air purifier is the highest performing product of its kind at accessible price points. Over time it will prove a valuable solution for a tremendously broad array of facilities and businesses," said Warren Lynn, President, American Air & Water.

Lynn said Aura Air's award-winning air purification technology filters indoor air while simultaneously detecting pollutants and destroying 99.9% of viruses and bacteria through its patented 4-stage purification process. It has been effectively tested against air tainted by SARS-CoV-2 particles across different variants.

"As more people return to indoor workplaces, children head back to school, and hospitality venues re-open indoors, highest quality air purifiers are now a vital part of keeping public spaces safe," said Lynn. "It's obvious the need for safe indoor air will only intensify as waves of new variants appear, and those responsible for enclosed public spaces who do not take this seriously will fall behind."

Aura Air Purifiers use two patented methods, a Sterionizer™ and a copper-laced, high-efficiency particulate air filter as well as UVC light. The Sterionizer is an improved ionizer which works by circulating negative ions in the air to initiate a process that destroys the sickness-causing viruses. The purifier also includes a patented detection system that allows the air quality of any room where it's installed to be monitored from a central location.

Roei Friedberg, Aura Air's Chief Executive Officer, said he is "extremely pleased" about the new supplier relationship with American Air & Water. "Warren shares our commitment to quality and service, and his established network of relationships over the past two decades will help us expand to new markets and customers in the United States."

About Aura Air - Aura Air has created the world's smartest data driven air purification system, one that cleanses indoor air while vigilantly monitoring its quality in real time. Aura Air's award-winning and patented technology filters and disinfects indoor air through a unique four stage purification process that captures and kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens. Founded in 2018, Aura Air is now helping to purify air in homes, hospitals, schools, businesses hotels, restaurants, busses and nursing homes in more than 50 nations. Aura is headquartered in Israel with global offices in the U.S. and India. For more details, visit: www.auraair.io.

About American Air & Water® -- American Air & Water has been providing solutions for reducing human exposure to pollutants, and controlling the spread of harmful viruses and micro-organisms since 1999. It is a specialist in the field of air, water and surface disinfection. It has provided significant research, and product development in the field as well as marketing support for several of the disinfection industry's top-rated products.

Media Contact:

Tom Gardo

843-384-0672

[email protected]

SOURCE American Air & Water