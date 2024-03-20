American Air Filter Co., Inc. acquires Northeast Air Solutions, Inc.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Air Filter Co., Inc. d/b/a AAF International, a global leader of air filtration solutions for over 100 years, has acquired Northeast Air Solutions, Inc., a leader in providing clean air solutions to New England since 1946.

"This is an exciting announcement for us that we believe will yield important benefits for our customers and our vendors while ensuring the continuity of our business and relationships," said Bill Couture, Treasurer of Northeast Air Solutions, Inc. "This acquisition symbolizes our intention to deliver more value to our customers while providing them with the same great service they have come to expect," Couture added. This change in ownership is effective March 18th, 2024.

"Northeast Air Solution's 'customer first' attitude is a great cultural fit for AAF," said Paul Sennett, AAF International's Chief Operating Officer. "Adding this team of professionals to our already extensive branch network across the United States and Canada expands access to the world leading filtration technology and technical expertise offered by AAF."

About AAF International

From our world headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky, AAF International proudly celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2021. AAF International and AAF Flanders and its subsidiaries maintain manufacturing operations in 22 countries across four continents with 6,000 employees worldwide. AAF International is a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., based in Osaka, Japan, a diversified international manufacturing company and a global leader in air conditioning.

AAF is recognized as a global leader in air filtration and has consistently delivered many industry firsts. Our vision is to 'bring clean air to life' by supplying our customers with best-in-class products and technologies that protect and improve people's health. Our residential, commercial, and industrial customers benefit from decades of know-how that allows us to protect people, products, and equipment in critical processes while still delivering solutions that minimize impact and protect our environment.

