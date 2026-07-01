American Airlines adds new service from Ontario, Calif. to Chicago beginning in December

Longtime partner has increased ONT flights by 25% since 2016

ONTARIO, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials cheered news from American Airlines that the carrier will begin daily nonstop service between ONT and Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) beginning December 17, 2026.

American Airlines will offer nonstop service between Southern California's Ontario International Airport and Chicago O'Hare beginning in December.

"American Airlines is a long-valued partner of our airport, having served the area's residential and business communities since 1970. We welcome this new service and wish our friends much success as they continue to invest in our airport and our region," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) and City of Ontario mayor pro Tem. "As demand for air travel in Southern California grows, airlines and air travelers are turning to Ontario for its affordability, ease of access and exceptional customer service, not to mention our world class facilities and amenities, all of which makes Ontario the airport of choice in greater Los Angeles."

The roundtrip service will include an early morning departure from ONT with a mid-evening arrival on the return flight.

Flight Departure Arrival Ontario to Chicago 6:00 a.m. PST 12:15 p.m. CST Chicago to Ontario 6:15 p.m. CST 8:48 p.m. PST

American will operate its Boeing 737 aircraft equipped with 172 seats in three classes, including 16 First Class, 24 Main Cabin Extra and 132 Main Cabin seats. The new flight complement's existing service in the market flown by United Airlines.

Flights will be available for booking beginning Monday, July 6, at www.aa.com.

American consistently ranks among the top 5 ONT airlines in passenger volume with additional nonstop service from Ontario to several of its key hubs, including Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Charlotte (CLT), and Phoenix (PHX) – providing convenient access to American's global network.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of ONT's return to local ownership. Since then, American Airlines has increased its flights at ONT by 25% and the number of seats offered by 66%.

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport