Independent study validates decade of local control as Ontario International Airport's economic impact surges to nearly $5 billion annually

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a decade after Ontario International Airport (ONT) returned to local ownership, a new independent study confirms what travelers, businesses and communities across Southern California have experienced firsthand: ONT has become one of the region's most powerful economic engines.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport contributes nearly $5 billion per year in regional economic impact, according to a new study.

A new analysis by Oxford Economics finds that Ontario International Airport generated $4.8 billion in annual economic output in 2024, supporting 24,300 jobs and contributing $3 billion in regional gross domestic product across Southern California. The report concludes the airport's total economic impact has increased by more than 75% since ONT returned to local control in November 2016 under the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA), marking one of the most remarkable turnarounds of any major airport in the United States.

Since returning to local ownership in 2016, Ontario International Airport has transformed from a regional airport serving 4.3 million annual passengers into one of the aviation industry's most notable success stories. Passenger traffic now exceeds 7 million annually, domestic and international air service has expanded, ONT has strengthened its position as one of the nation's leading cargo gateways, and transformative investments through ONT BOLD are positioning the airport for decades of continued growth.

"Ten years ago, our community made a bold decision to bring Ontario International Airport back under local control. This independent study demonstrates what can happen when an airport is guided by local accountability, professional management and a long-term commitment to the region it serves," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Every milestone reflected in this report represents the work of hundreds of dedicated airport professionals, our airline partners, public safety agencies, business partners and the communities we serve."

According to Oxford Economics, ONT's economic growth has been broad-based since 2016:

Economic output increased from $2.7 billion to $4.8 billion, a 78% increase.

Gross domestic product grew from $1.7 billion to $3 billion, a 76% increase.

Jobs supported by airport activity rose from 14,100 to 24,300, an increase of 72%.

Tax revenues generated by airport-related activity increased from $490 million to $820 million annually.

The report also highlights ONT's growing importance as the center of one of North America's premier logistics hubs. In the eight ZIP codes surrounding the airport, logistics and supply chain activity now generates $14.1 billion in gross domestic product and supports 150,000 jobs.

"The scale of growth since 2016 and the broad reach of Ontario International Airport's economic impacts stand out most in this study," said Dan Martin, Lead Economist at Oxford Economics. "The analysis highlights ONT's role within a growing regional logistics ecosystem while also showing how the airport provides Southern California residents with convenient access to air travel closer to home. Taken together, the findings underscore the increasingly important role ONT plays in the economies of Southern California and the Inland Empire."

Elkadi said the study reinforces that Ontario International Airport's greatest achievement over the past decade wasn't simply its growth. It was becoming an institution whose success is sustained by strong leadership, dedicated employees and a shared regional vision.

"This report isn't simply a measure of where we've been," Elkadi said. "It's a roadmap for where we're going. Ontario International Airport has never been better positioned to serve Southern California, strengthen the Inland Empire economy and continue creating opportunity for the communities, businesses and travelers who depend on us."

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport