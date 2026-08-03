More Ontario International Airport travelers are choosing TSA PreCheck as airport expands passenger screening

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More travelers flying through Ontario International Airport (ONT) are enrolling in and using TSA PreCheck than ever before as the airport continues investing in faster, more efficient passenger screening.

TSA PreCheck participation at ONT has doubled since the airport launched onsite Trusted Traveler Program enrollment kiosks in both terminals two years ago, increasing from 13% of departing passengers to 26% today. During some of the airport's busiest travel periods in Terminal 4, as many as half of all travelers now use TSA PreCheck.

Ontario International Airport's newly expanded TSA checkpoint in Terminal 2 features a dedicated PreCheck lane.

In addition to offering onsite enrollment, ONT recently expanded its passenger screening checkpoint in Terminal 2 to six lanes, including a lane primarily dedicated to TSA PreCheck travelers. A similar dedicated lane will open soon as part of the Terminal 4 checkpoint expansion, reinforcing ONT's commitment to a faster, more efficient passenger experience. While operational demands can occasionally require flexibility, TSA expects to reserve those lanes for TSA PreCheck travelers whenever conditions allow.

"At ONT, we are fortunate to have an outstanding partnership with the Transportation Security Administration, grounded in mutual trust and a shared vision of providing a safe, secure and seamless passenger experience," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "As we continue investing in the modernization of our facilities, TSA PreCheck enables eligible travelers to experience those improvements to their fullest to create one of the most convenient airport journeys in Southern California."

ONT began offering expedited enrollment and renewal services in both terminals in 2024, in partnership with CLEAR, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider. Travelers can complete the enrollment process in just minutes at either location. No appointment is necessary. Existing TSA PreCheck members can also renew their memberships on site, regardless of which provider they originally used.

TSA PreCheck provides expedited screening for eligible travelers, with approximately 99% of members nationwide waiting 10 minutes or less at airport security checkpoints. Members typically may keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on, while leaving laptops and compliant liquids inside their carry-on bags.

In addition to TSA PreCheck enrollment, ONT also offers a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Global Entry Enrollment Center for travelers seeking expedited processing upon returning from international travel. ONT is one of six locations in California to offer this service.

"As passenger volumes continue to grow, we're investing in solutions that make travel faster and more convenient without compromising security," Elkadi said. "Whether you're flying once a year or every week, TSA PreCheck is one of the best ways to streamline your airport experience."

About Ontario International Airport

Ranked as the second most popular mid-sized airport by J.D. Power, Ontario International Airport (ONT) serves more than 7 million passengers per year and offers nonstop service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. ONT is owned and operated by the Ontario International Airport Authority, a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the San Bernardino County. More information is available at flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

Media Contact: Steve Lambert (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport