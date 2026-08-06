American Airlines and Infinium announce commercial passenger flight powered by eSAF

Milestone flight demonstrates real-world deployment of ultra-low carbon electrofuels produced at Project Pathfinder from waste CO₂ and renewable energy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Airlines and Infinium today announced its first delivery of electro sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF) to a commercial airport for use in a commercial passenger flight, marking a major milestone in the decarbonization of aviation. The eSAF was allocated to an American flight that departed Corpus Christi International Airport (CRP) and landed at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), demonstrating the real-world deployment of next-generation, drop-in sustainable aviation fuel.

American Airlines and Infinium advance aviation with commercial deployment of electro sustainable aviation fuel.

The eSAF used for the flight was part of a batch produced and blended at Infinium's Pathfinder facility in Corpus Christi, Texas — the world's first commercial-scale power-to-liquids eFuels production site, which has been operating since 2023. The eSAF batch was blended with conventional jet fuel and tested to meet the ASTM International specification for JetA, certifying its use in today's aircraft engines and fueling infrastructure without further modification. It was then delivered to the common jet fuel tanks at CRP before being allocated to American's flight to DFW — the first delivery of SAF made without biobased feedstocks to a commercial airport in the U.S. The flight demonstrates the compatibility of eSAF with existing aviation jet fuel supply chains.

Infinium's eSAF is made using waste CO₂ and renewable electricity, delivering a meaningful reduction in lifecycle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to conventional jet fuel. Infinium's eSAF can reduce lifecycle GHG emissions by over 90% compared to conventional petroleum-based jet fuel.

"Since 2023, we have been producing scalable, drop-in eDiesel and eNaphtha at our Pathfinder facility from waste carbon and renewable energy for use in commercial trucks and plastics processing," said Infinium CEO Robert Schuetzle. "Adding eSAF to our product slate — and seeing it power a commercial passenger flight — marks another meaningful step forward in bringing practical, low-carbon fuel solutions to industry."

American Airlines, a leader in advancing sustainable aviation fuel adoption, is working across the value chain to accelerate deployment of low-carbon aviation solutions. The airline has an offtake agreement for commercial volumes of eSAF from Infinium's Project Roadrunner, supported in part by a separate agreement with Citi to enable Scope 3 emissions reductions from employee travel. These partnerships reinforce the collaboration needed to scale next-generation fuels. Project Roadrunner, financed by Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and Brookfield Asset Management, with nonrecourse project debt from HSBC, is currently under construction and expected to begin eSAF production and deliveries in 2027. Once it reaches full capacity, Project Roadrunner is expected to produce over 5 million gallons of eSAF annually.

"This flight represents a significant moment for aviation," said American's CEO Robert Isom. "Through our partnership with Infinium, we're demonstrating how next generation technologies like eSAF can move from early investment to real-world application. Scaling SAF production at lower prices is essential to reducing emissions, strengthening our long-term competitiveness, and continuing to deliver the connectivity and economic benefits that our customers rely on."

Aviation currently consumes nearly 100 billion gallons of jet fuel annually, with global air travel exceeding 4 billion passengers per year. Despite growing momentum, sustainable aviation fuel accounts for less than 1% of total jet fuel use worldwide. Scalable, drop-in fuels like eSAF offer one of the most near-term and practical solutions for reducing aviation emissions. Scaling eSAF also strengthens energy security by diversifying aviation fuel supply, helping create a more resilient system.

"This first-of-its-kind eSAF flight from American Airlines and Infinium is an important step for lower carbon aviation and we are proud to support this effort with our long-time partner," said Citi Head of Enterprise Services and Public Affairs Edward Skyler. "Given the potential SAF has on reducing emissions, we look forward to efforts to scale its production."

Today's flight marks a transition from innovation to implementation, signaling a new phase in scaling viable, low-carbon alternatives to conventional jet fuel and advancing the future of sustainable flight.

"South Texas has long been an energy leader, and today's sustainable aviation fuel announcement shows how our region continues to innovate," said Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX 34). "The work Infinium and American are doing in Corpus Christi strengthens our local economy while advancing our nation's energy security. We need to continue investing in domestic energy production to help create American jobs and reduce our reliance on foreign energy sources."

About American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL)

American Airlines is a premium global airline connecting more of the U.S. to the world. With roots tracing back to an air mail carrier in the Midwestern United States in 1926, American now operates more than 6,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries and serves more than 200 million customers annually. Powered by a proud and talented team of 130,000 aviation professionals, American's team lives out the airline's purpose of caring for people on life's journey every day.

The world's largest airline proudly celebrates its centennial year in 2026, reaching a milestone that reflects a century of innovation and the Forever Forward℠ spirit that changed the industry and the world. American introduced the first scheduled air cargo service, the first airport lounge and the first airline loyalty program and continues to reinvent the customer experience today. The airline is also a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe.

Get the latest about American at news.aa.com and @AmericanAir.

About Infinium

Infinium is reimagining how the world powers, moves, and computes. Through Infinium Energy™, the company transforms waste carbon into ultra-low carbon eFuels that decarbonize aviation, industry, and transport. Through Infinium Edge™, Infinium advances next-generation thermal infrastructure for data centers, removing heat as a constraint to enable more efficient, high-performance computing. Grounded in deep chemistry and energy systems expertise, Infinium's platforms turn carbon and heat from limits into opportunities. Learn more at https://www.infiniumco.com/.

SOURCE Infinium