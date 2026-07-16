Infinium Powers On's CleanCloud Breakthrough: Supplying the eNaphtha Behind the World's First EVA Midsole made from captured carbon emissions at Commercial Scale

Infinium's CO₂-derived eNaphtha provides the renewable feedstock enabling On's Cloud X 5—the world's first commercially scaled sportswear application of captured carbon in EVA foam.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium today announced its supply relationship with Borouge International and premium performance sportswear brand On, supporting the commercial launch of On's breakthrough CleanCloud™ technology. Infinium's eNaphtha, produced from waste CO₂ and renewable hydrogen, provides the renewable feedstock used to manufacture the EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) material in On's Cloud X 5 - the world's first commercially scaled sportswear midsole made using captured carbon emissions.

The collaboration represents a significant milestone in demonstrating how captured carbon can be transformed into everyday consumer products through existing industrial infrastructure. Conventional athletic shoe midsoles are manufactured from EVA or polyurethane foams derived from fossil-based naphtha. By replacing conventional naphtha with Infinium eNaphtha while utilizing existing petrochemical manufacturing assets, the partners have created a practical pathway toward lower-carbon materials without requiring entirely new production systems.

Infinium eNaphtha is produced today at the company's Project Pathfinder facility in Corpus Christi, Texas. Because it is chemically equivalent to conventional naphtha, it can be processed through existing steam crackers and downstream manufacturing infrastructure without modification - accelerating commercialization while delivering the same quality, performance, and product specifications manufacturers require.

"Infinium was founded on the belief that carbon isn't simply a waste product—it's a valuable feedstock," said Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium. "Seeing captured carbon transformed into a product worn by people around the world demonstrates what's possible when sustainable chemistry scales through existing industrial infrastructure."

Beginning in 2024, Infinium shipped commercial volumes of eNaphtha from its Pathfinder facility to Borouge International's operations in Porvoo, Finland, where the renewable feedstock is converted into e-ethylene which is further transformed into EVA for high-performance footwear applications. This EVA is chemically identical to conventional material, delivering the same molecular structure, physical properties, and performance characteristics. For runners, there is no difference in performance. The difference lies in the carbon source.

"We are excited to be using Infinium eNaphtha in this innovative application that expands our portfolio of sustainable products that advance the world, ," said Thomas van de Velde, SVP Base Chemicals at Borouge International. "This collaboration with On and Infinium reflects our commitment to developing high-performance materials that improve efficiency, durability and circularity across critical applications."

The collaboration demonstrates a real-world commercial application for renewable eNaphtha within the global petrochemical value chain while advancing On's ambition to eliminate virgin fossil-based feedstocks from its products. The Cloud X 5 represents one of the footwear industry's first large-scale uses of captured carbon as a primary manufacturing feedstock.

When On introduced CleanCloud in 2022, the concept had produced just five prototype pairs, with commercial-scale deployment targeted near the end of the decade. Today, supported by Infinium's commercial eNaphtha supply, On is scaling to over a million pairs of Cloud X 5 shoes - achieving that milestone four years ahead of its original target.

"By rethinking how the supply chain can collaborate, we've scaled to more than one million pairs," said Jean-Philippe Romain, Director of Polymer Science & Engineering at On. "The speed at which we moved from a single prototype to commercial-scale production is remarkable for both the chemical and footwear industries."

Every step of the supply chain - from Infinium's Pathfinder production facility through Borouge International's petrochemical operations and On's manufacturing partners - is ISCC PLUS certified. This internationally recognized certification provides verified chain-of-custody tracking, ensuring the traceability of sustainably produced feedstocks throughout the manufacturing process.

Infinium will continue to expand renewable eNaphtha production through its second commercial facility, Project Roadrunner in West Texas, currently under construction. In addition to sustainable chemical feedstocks, the facility will produce synthetic aviation fuel to help customers meet growing demand and evolving carbon reduction requirements across global transportation and industrial markets.

About Infinium

Infinium is reimagining how the world powers, moves, and computes. Through Infinium Energy™, the company transforms waste carbon into ultra-low carbon eFuels that decarbonize aviation, industry, and transport. Through Infinium Edge™, Infinium advances next-generation thermal infrastructure for data centers, removing heat as a constraint to enable more efficient, high-performance computing. Grounded in deep chemistry and energy systems expertise, Infinium's platforms turn carbon and heat from limits into opportunities.

About Borouge International

Borouge Group International AG (Borouge International) is a global leader in polyolefins formed in 2026 through the combination of Borouge Plc, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals. Backed by long-term shareholders XRG, the international investment arm of ADNOC, and OMV, Borouge International brings together world-class assets, advantaged feedstock access and proprietary technology to deliver reliable high-performance polyolefin solutions across consumer products, infrastructure, energy, mobility and advanced products.

Borouge International combines a differentiated asset base, global reach and deep technical expertise to serve customers across key growth markets. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, with a regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and corporate hubs in North America and Asia Pacific.

Learn more about the company: https://www.borougeinternational.com/.

About On

On was born in the Switt Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement – a mission that still guides the brand today. Sixteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. On's award-winning CloudTec® and LightSpray™ innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base – inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 80 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

SOURCE Infinium