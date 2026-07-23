Infinium Edge Launches EdgeSites™, a New Infrastructure Model for Deploying AI Compute at Existing Commercial and Industrial Facilities

EdgeSites delivers operational AI infrastructure in existing powered buildings — factory-built data center modules, waterless cooling, and ready in months without new construction or grid interconnection required.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinium Edge™ today announced Infinium EdgeSites™, a development program that utilizes existing commercial and industrial facilities to deploy operational AI compute infrastructure. Built around Infinium Edge's proprietary Edge Thermal Vectoring™ immersion cooling platform, EdgeSites enables high-density GPU deployments in existing buildings that were never designed as data centers — without new construction, without cooling water infrastructure, and without the multi-year grid interconnection timelines that constrain conventional large-scale data center development.

Infinium Edge Vector ONE deployment in West Sacramento, CA - PUE avg 1.05 | Up to 250 kW per rack | 150-250 sq ft per MW of deployed capacity for tanks.

More than 20 million commercial and industrial electricity customers in the US are served by electrical infrastructure sized to peak demand - which industry research shows are utilized at only 40-60% on average. That unused headroom, capacity already contracted, energized, and sitting behind the meter, can support high-density AI compute without adding new load to the grid or waiting on a new interconnection.

At the center of the program is the Vector ONE™ — Edge's factory-built, self-contained immersion cooling system designed to house 1 MW of AI compute capacity. Vector ONE units are engineered for deployment in standard commercial and industrial buildings, either indoors or outdoors, arriving pre-integrated, fully commissioned and require no municipal water connection. Installations are modular and scalable: additional units can be commissioned as site power and demand allow, without rebuilding the underlying infrastructure and occupy up to 70% less floor space than air-cooled equivalents.

Built for the Shift to Inference

As inference moves to displace training as the dominant AI workload, the growth opportunity is shifting towards small, distributed data centers that can be deployed quickly and sited where demand originates. Conventional data center developments are under compounding pressure from long utility interconnection queues, sometimes lasting years, pressure around water use, and general community and regulatory opposition enacting restrictions. Community opposition and regulatory friction delayed or blocked an estimated $156 billion in planned U.S. data center capacity in 2025 alone.

EdgeSites is purpose-built for the structural shift to inference and addresses key issues stalling conventional data center developments today. Each Vector ONE unit delivers 1 MW of inference-ready capacity inside an existing building, in a market that already has established electrical infrastructure, in a timeline measured in months rather than years. Multiple units can be used in tandem to deploy up to 10 MW of capacity at a single site. The program converts the distributed inventory of underutilized industrial or commercial electrical capacity in the United States into a nationally scaled inference network. Vector ONE's dry-cooler loop consumes no municipal water, making EdgeSites viable in markets where evaporative cooling has been restricted or banned.

"The data center industry has been answering an infrastructure shortage with a construction playbook — build new facilities, secure new grid connections, wait years for capacity to come online," said Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium. "That model cannot keep pace with AI deployment timelines. Infinium EdgeSites operate around different premises: the power already exists, the buildings already exist, and the technology now exists to put them to work. We are making operational what the industry has been treating as stranded."

Deploying EdgeSites

As demand for AI compute continues to outpace available infrastructure and focuses on distributed inference needs, Infinium Edge is expanding the EdgeSites network with qualified host locations and compute partners.

Commercial and industrial property owners of industrial sites, distribution centers, warehouses, or large commercial properties with available electrical capacity benefit from receiving lease income from infrastructure they already own or control. Infinium Edge manages all aspects of site development and operations for installing and deploying the Vector ONE system. No capital investment or operational responsibility is required from the host.

AI companies, enterprises, and compute operators requiring infrastructure on compressed deployment timelines can access high-density, edge-proximate GPU capacity through a straightforward capacity agreement, priced by the kilowatt-month, with backup power included in the capacity fee. There is no construction to manage, no permitting process to navigate, and no cooling infrastructure to operate or maintain.

Infinium Edge manages the full program from development and installation to operation and monitoring— simplifying development and data center management for AI companies and enterprises.

Reach out to learn more and partner in EdgeSites deployments.

Inquiries: www.infinium.ai/edgesites

About Infinium Edge™

Infinium Edge™ is the advanced AI data center infrastructure platform from Infinium, delivering high-density, sustainable compute through proprietary single-phase immersion cooling technology. Infinium Edge is the only North American producer of Fischer-Tropsch immersion fluids and offers a full-stack platform — including Edge Thermal Vectoring™ platform, Vector ONE™ modular AI Factory units, ETV100 immersion fluids, and integrated monitoring systems — engineered for the thermal and operational demands of AI and high-performance computing at scale. For more information, visit www.infinium.ai.

SOURCE Infinium