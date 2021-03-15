American Airlines: Ontario, CA, to Charlotte beginning in May

Service on the new seasonal route begins May 6, continuing through August 16, with the ONT departure scheduled for 9:45 p.m. A return flight arrives ONT at 8:24 p.m.

Flight # Origin Destination Departs Arrives 1415 ONT CLT 9:45 p.m.* 5:27 a.m. 1515 CLT ONT 6:15 p.m. 8:24 a.m. *Overnight/red-eye service (All times local)

American announced earlier this month that it will begin flights twice a day between ONT and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in August. The carrier also flies to Phoenix and Dallas-Fort Worth from Terminal 4 at ONT.

"We are enormously grateful to American Airlines for showing such confidence in Ontario," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We have worked hard throughout the pandemic to be ready for a return to more normal travel routines and, while there is still a way to go, it is encouraging that air carriers are making Ontario a focus of their recovery plans."

American will serve the Charlotte route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft equipped to accommodate 172 passengers with 16 in First-Class, 30 in Main Cabin Extra and 126 in Main Cabin.

In addition to American, airlines operating at ONT resumed or initiated new service to five destinations including Atlanta, Chicago (Midway), Houston (Intercontinental and Hobby), Seattle and Mexico City in the second half of 2020 while plans were announced for flights to another nine markets by Spring including Chicago (O'Hare), Honolulu, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento and San Francisco. Colombia-based Avianca Airlines will begin service to El Salvador this summer, the first to Central America from the Inland Empire.

Hawaiian Airlines, which will begin service this Wednesday from ONT to Honolulu five days a week, announced it will fly the route seven days a week during the summer.

Ontario airport has been recognized three times since last summer for understanding and meeting the needs of its customers during the pandemic.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

