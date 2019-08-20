American Airlines Provides Flights to CHOICE Humanitarian, Supporting Efforts to Fight Poverty and Build Community

The United Nations Civil Society Conference in August, 2019, is being held outside of the UN Headquarters in New York City for the first time. The conference will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will focus on building sustainable and inclusive cities. Nonprofit organizations from around the world will converge at the annual conference to share ideas and learn and experience best practices for building peaceful and sustainable communities.

However, for grassroots nonprofits, finding the budget for staff to travel internationally is nearly impossible. American Airlines recognized the unique opportunity to support CHOICE by providing roundtrip flights for staff members in each country where the nonprofit works, which includes Bolivia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Kenya, Mexico, Nepal, and Peru.

American Airlines Regional Director of State and Local Affairs, Joe Hughes, noted, "As an organization that holds sustainability and inclusivity at the core of our identity, we seek to support others who do the same. We are excited by the work CHOICE Humanitarian is doing to support efforts to fight poverty and build communities around the world and are honored to assist in connecting those communities."

The roundtrip flights from American Airlines will allow CHOICE's international staff to attend and present at the United Nations Civil Society Conference. In addition, CHOICE is capitalizing on this opportunity by utilizing the days leading up to the conference for additional training and professional development for their in-country teams. CHOICE will have all seven of their In-Country Directors along with their staff attend the international conference.

"As a global nonprofit working in seven different countries, we face the unique challenge of building a team that is unified while being located in remote areas around the globe," said Leah Barker, CEO of CHOICE Humanitarian. "We are confident this opportunity for our teams to attend the United Nations conference will be critical as we expand our vision and capabilities to eradicate poverty. Without the support of American Airlines, it would not be possible to bring our diverse team together."

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines offers customers 6,800 daily flights to more than 365 destinations in 61 countries from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. With a shared purpose of caring for people on life's journey, American's 130,000 global team members serve more than 200 million customers annually. Since 2013, American has invested more than $28 billion in its product and people and now flies the youngest fleet among U.S. network carriers, equipped with industry-leading high-speed Wi-Fi, lie-flat seats, more in-flight entertainment and power. American also has enhanced food and beverage options in the air and on the ground in its world-class Admirals Club and Flagship lounges. American was recently named a Five Star Global Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and Airline of the Year by Air Transport World. American is a founding member of oneworld®, whose members serve 1,100 destinations in 180 countries and territories. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

About CHOICE Humanitarian

CHOICE utilizes a model of leadership development created by one of the organization's founders, Dr. James B. Mayfield, a leading expert on rural development. The model trains leaders in rural villages to organize and mobilize their community towards their own path out of poverty. The organization was established in 1982 and has successfully eliminated extreme poverty in some of the world's most remote villages.

PR Contact

Emily Ponder

eponder@choicehumanitarian.org

801-937-9584

SOURCE CHOICE Humanitarian