The custom-wrapped American Airlines A321T aircraft will be in service between Los Angeles and New York. The graphic, which is more than 50 feet long, features Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War heroes: Doctor Strange, Thor, Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America and Black Panther; American Airlines LAX-based Customer Service agent and three-time breast cancer survivor Shandra Fitzpatrick, LAX-based Flight Attendant Michelle Ballard, Miami-based Fleet Service crew chief Juan Barquero, and Chicago-based Captain Ron France; and Stand Up To Cancer Scientific Advisor Dr. Phillip A. Sharp and SU2C researcher Dr. Marcela Maus.

This unprecedented integration across American Airlines, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War and SU2C is designed to raise awareness on the ground and in the air, underscoring the message of collaboration in battling this terrible disease.

The PSA campaign not only raises awareness for the cause, but also encourages American Airlines AAdvantage® members to donate to Stand Up To Cancer. For every dollar donated to Stand Up To Cancer, American Airlines AAdvantage® members will receive 10 American Airlines AAdvantage® miles with a minimum $25 donation. Learn more at StandUpToCancer.org/AmericanAirlines.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-airlines-stand-up-to-cancer--marvel-studios-avengers-infinity-war-join-together-in-the-battle-against-cancer-to-unveil-custom-wrapped-plane-300635287.html

SOURCE Stand Up To Cancer