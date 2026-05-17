Leading precious metals dealer reports 96% customer satisfaction rate as investors seek inflation protection through physical gold and silver

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Alternative Assets, a nationally recognized precious metals dealer specializing in Gold IRAs and education on buying physical gold and silver, today announced industry-leading customer satisfaction ratings based on independent third-party surveys conducted in Q1 2026.

The company achieved a 96% customer satisfaction rating among clients, reinforced by an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and positive reviews on Trustpilot who completed precious metals transactions in 2025-2026, significantly exceeding industry averages. Key satisfaction drivers included educational resources, and personalized precious metals purchase support.

"Our clients are increasingly concerned about protecting their retirement savings against inflation and economic uncertainty," said Shanon Davis, CEO of American Alternative Assets. "We've built our business on education-first which has resonated strongly with retirees and pre-retirees seeking tangible asset protection. Our A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and positive reviews on Trustpilot reflect our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and ethical business practices."

Third-Party Validation Sets Industry Standard

American Alternative Assets' commitment to customer satisfaction is independently verified by leading consumer protection organizations:

"In an industry where trust is paramount, third-party validation matters," Davis added. "Our BBB A+ rating and Trustpilot reviews aren't marketing claims - they're independently verified by organizations that hold us accountable to our customers."

The company's A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau - the highest rating available - reflects a consistent track record of resolving customer concerns and maintaining ethical business practices. Additionally, positive customer reviews on Trustpilot provide unfiltered feedback from actual clients who have completed precious metals transactions.

Record Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty

American Alternative Assets has experienced substantial growth as investors diversify retirement portfolios with physical precious metals:

Client base expanded by 47% in 2025-2026

Over $250 million in precious metals transactions facilitated

Positive reviews on Trustpilot and other major review platforms

Zero compliance violations with industry regulatory bodies

The company specializes in helping clients roll over 401(k) and IRA accounts into self-directed Gold IRAs backed by physical precious metals stored in IRS-approved depositories.

Educational Leadership in Precious Metals Investing

American Alternative Assets has distinguished itself through comprehensive investor education programs:

Free wealth protection guides distributed to over 500,000 potential buyers

One-on-one conversations with precious metals specialists

No hidden fees

"We refuse to use high-pressure sales tactics," Davis added. "Our approach is consultative – we educate investors about precious metals as one component of a diversified retirement strategy and let them make informed decisions."

Commitment to Transparency and Compliance

American Alternative Assets maintains strong third-party validation:

A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau

Full compliance with all federal and state precious metals dealer regulations- Transparent buyback policies with competitive rates

IRS-approved storage facilities with comprehensive insurance

The company provides clients with real-time precious metals pricing, clear documentation of all fees, and ongoing portfolio reporting.

About American Alternative Assets

American Alternative Assets is a Los Angeles-based precious metals company specializing in Gold IRAs, Silver IRAs, and direct precious metal purchases. The company is committed to investor education, and lifelong client support. For more information, to request a free wealth protection guide, or to speak with a dedicated account representative, visit [www.americanalternativeassets.com] or call 1-800-590-8279.

Media Contact: Stacie Stewart, Marketing Director, American Alternative Assets [email protected] 1-800-590-8279

SOURCE American Alternative Assets