Comprehensive resource breaks down fee structures, custodian comparisons, and IRS rules amid growing demand from Americans aged 45-65 reassessing retirement strategy

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Alternative Assets, a leading precious metals investment firm and BBB A+ rated dealer, today released its comprehensive 2026 guide to precious metals IRA accounts, addressing surging interest from retirement-age Americans seeking protection against inflation, currency policy uncertainty, and stock market volatility.

The new guide arrives as gold prices hit successive all-time highs and Congress moves forward on the GENIUS Act stablecoin legislation — two macroeconomic events the company says are reshaping how retirees think about traditional 401(k) and IRA portfolios.

"We're seeing a different conversation in 2026 than we did even 18 months ago," said Shanon Davis, CEO of American Alternative Assets. "Retirees aren't asking us if they should diversify into hard assets — they're asking how to do it properly, what the IRS will actually accept, and which custodians won't quietly bury them in fees. We built this guide to answer those questions in plain English."

The 2026 guide covers:

The four IRS-approved metals for precious metals IRAs (gold, silver, platinum, palladium) and the purity standards each must meet

for precious metals IRAs (gold, silver, platinum, palladium) and the purity standards each must meet Direct cost comparison of five major IRA custodians, with full annual fee breakdowns ranging from $220 to $850 per year

of five major IRA custodians, with full annual fee breakdowns ranging from $220 to $850 per year Step-by-step rollover process for moving funds from a 401(k) or traditional IRA without triggering taxable events

for moving funds from a 401(k) or traditional IRA without triggering taxable events The truth about "home storage" precious metals IRAs , including a breakdown of the 2021 McNulty v. Commissioner tax court ruling that disqualified one taxpayer's home-stored IRA entirely

, including a breakdown of the 2021 tax court ruling that disqualified one taxpayer's home-stored IRA entirely 2026 IRS contribution limits and required minimum distribution (RMD) rules

and required minimum distribution (RMD) rules A 15-question FAQ addressing the most common misconceptions about precious metals IRAs

The release follows American Alternative Assets' recognition as a top-tier precious metals dealer in independent consumer protection reviews. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a high start average on Trustpilot reviews.

"There's a lot of marketing in our industry that overpromises and underexplains," Davis added. "Our position has always been that retirees deserve full transparency on fees, IRS rules, and what they're actually buying. This guide reflects that."

The full guide is available at no cost at americanalternativeassets.com/precious-metals-ira-accounts and includes the option to schedule a complimentary consultation with a precious metals specialist.

About American Alternative Assets

American Alternative Assets is a Woodland Hills, California-based precious metals investment firm specializing in self-directed precious metals IRAs and physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium acquisition. The company maintains BBB A+ accreditation and serves clients nationwide.

Media Contact:

Stacie Stewart

American Alternative Assets

[email protected]

+1 800-590-8279

https://www.americanalternativeassets.com

SOURCE American Alternative Assets