American Alternative Assets Releases Free 2026 TSP Diversification Guide for Federal Employees, Retirees, and Military Personnel as New Thrift Savings Plan Rules Take Effect

Comprehensive guide explains the January 1, 2026 changes to TSP catch-up contributions, in-plan Roth conversions, and updated contribution limits — and outlines how federal workers can use rollover provisions to diversify beyond the TSP's five core funds

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Alternative Assets, a BBB A+ rated precious metals dealer, today released a free, comprehensive 2026 TSP Diversification Guide to help federal employees, retirees, and uniformed employees service members navigate a slate of significant Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) rule changes that took effect on January 1, 2026.

American Alternative Assets timed the release to Memorial Day — a national day of remembrance for those who gave their lives in military service — as part of the company's broader commitment to helping veterans, active-duty service members, federal employees, and their families make informed decisions about precious metals.

The guide consolidates American Alternative Assets' published research on the TSP into a single, plain-English resource and is available free at americanalternativeassets.com/blog/2026-tsp-diversification-guide.

What's New for TSP Participants in 2026

The Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board have implemented several material changes to the TSP that affect how more than 7 million federal employees, retirees, and military personnel (Source: FRTIB Participant Activity Report, 2025) save for retirement. Among the most significant:

New mandatory Roth catch-up rule for high earners. Federal employees age 50 and older with prior-year Medicare wages above $150,000 are now required to make their catch-up contributions on a Roth (after-tax) basis, not pre-tax. This applies starting with contributions made in 2026.





Federal employees age 50 and older with prior-year Medicare wages above $150,000 are now required to make their catch-up contributions on a Roth (after-tax) basis, not pre-tax. This applies starting with contributions made in 2026. In-plan Roth conversions now permitted. Beginning January 2026, TSP participants can convert traditional (pre-tax) balances to Roth balances directly within their TSP account — without first rolling over to an outside IRA.





Beginning January 2026, TSP participants can convert traditional (pre-tax) balances to Roth balances directly within their TSP account — without first rolling over to an outside IRA. Higher contribution limits. The annual elective deferral limit increased to $24,500 (up from $23,500 in 2025); the age 50+ catch-up rises to $8,000; and a "super catch-up" of $11,250 is available for participants ages 60–63.





The annual elective deferral limit increased to $24,500 (up from $23,500 in 2025); the age 50+ catch-up rises to $8,000; and a "super catch-up" of $11,250 is available for participants ages 60–63. Total potential annual in contribution of $35,750 for eligible participants ages 60–63 who use the super catch-up.

Why a Diversification Guide?

While the TSP is widely regarded as one of the lowest-cost, best-administered retirement plans in the country, it offers a limited menu of five core funds (G, F, C, S, and I) plus the L lifecycle funds. The plan does not permit direct investment in physical commodities, real estate, or other alternative assets that have historically helped investors diversify against inflation and currency risk.

For participants who are eligible — typically those age 59½ or older, or those who have separated from federal service — rollover provisions allow some or all of a TSP balance to be moved into a self-directed IRA that can hold additional asset classes, including IRS-approved physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

"The TSP is a remarkable plan, but it's a complete retirement strategy for almost no one," said Shanon Davis, Co-Founder of American Alternative Assets. "Federal employees and military families have spent careers protecting and serving this country. They deserve clear, honest information about how the 2026 changes affect their retirement, and what options they have when they're ready to diversify."

What's in the Guide

The 2026 TSP Diversification Guide covers:

A plain-English summary of every 2026 TSP rule change, with worked examples

of every 2026 TSP rule change, with worked examples A complete walkthrough of the four primary TSP forms (TSP-70, TSP-75, TSP-77, TSP-99) and when each applies

of the four primary TSP forms (TSP-70, TSP-75, TSP-77, TSP-99) and when each applies The difference between direct and indirect rollovers — and the 60-day rule that catches participants off guard

— and the 60-day rule that catches participants off guard Combat zone tax-exempt contributions — special rules that protect uniformed service members from accidental taxation

— special rules that protect uniformed service members from accidental taxation Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) coordination between TSP and IRA balances

between TSP and IRA balances Comparison tables : TSP vs. Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. Precious Metals IRA

: TSP vs. Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. Precious Metals IRA A pre-rollover checklist to help participants confirm eligibility, choose a qualified custodian, and avoid common mistakes

The guide is free, requires no purchase, and is available immediately as both an online resource and a downloadable PDF.

About American Alternative Assets

American Alternative Assets is a BBB A+ rated precious metals dealer headquartered in Woodland Hills, California, helping Americans diversify retirement savings with IRS-approved physical gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The company works with approved custodians and IRS-approved depositories to provide IRS-compliant Precious Metals IRAs, direct purchase, and rollover services for 401(k), TSP, and traditional/Roth IRA assets.

For more information, visit americanalternativeassets.com.

Media Contact

Shanon Davis Co-Founder, American Alternative Assets [email protected] 1-800-590-8279

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in precious metals involves risk. Federal employees considering a TSP rollover should consult their own financial, tax, or retirement professional before making decisions.

SOURCE American Alternative Assets