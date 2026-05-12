LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Alternative Assets, a leading precious metals purchase firm, is proud to announce the release of its Official Consumer Guide to Gold and Silver IRAs, Fees, Storage, and Reviews.

Customers can request a Free Wealth Protection Guide directly from American Alternative Assets.

It is designed to simplify the Gold IRA process for retirement-focused buyers.

According to Shanon Davis, CEO of American Alternative Assets, "Retirement buyers are bombarded with information from third-party review sites, affiliate marketers, and comparison platforms — many of which have never spoken with a single one of our customers."

"We created this guide so that anyone considering a Gold or Silver IRA can hear directly from us — the company they are actually evaluating — and make a fully informed decision," added Davis.

Customers can also find answers to the most common Gold IRA questions at the American Alternative Assets official website.

Highlights from the American Alternative Assets Official Consumer Guide to Gold IRAs, Fees, and Reviews:

American Alternative Assets is a well-established name in the precious metals purchase industry, offering a full range of services designed to help individuals diversify their retirement portfolios and protect long-term wealth. Specializing in Gold and Silver IRAs and direct precious metals purchases, the company has built a strong reputation for transparency, customer education, and customers-first service. But what exactly does American Alternative Assets offer, and what do real customers have to say about their experience? This guide examines the details directly from the source.

Read the Full American Alternative Assets Official Consumer Guide Here.

American Alternative Assets was founded to help buyers navigate the complexities of the precious metals market with clarity and confidence. The company's mission is to educate every customer and ensure they feel fully prepared before making any purchase decision. With a deliberate emphasis on long-term relationships over one-time transactions, American Alternative Assets has earned consistent positive feedback and built a reputation grounded in ethical business practices and comprehensive support. These qualities make the company a trusted choice for buyers seeking to protect their financial future through physical gold and silver.

Services Provided by American Alternative Assets

American Alternative Assets offers a broad range of services tailored to the individual needs of retirement-focused buyers. These include:

Gold and Silver IRAs

American Alternative Assets specializes in helping customers establish self-directed IRAs backed by physical gold and silver. These IRS-compliant accounts offer a tax-advantaged way to diversify retirement holdings beyond traditional stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. The company guides customers through every step of the IRA setup process — from initiating rollovers or transfers of existing retirement funds to selecting the metals best suited to their financial goals. By prioritizing simplicity and transparency throughout this process, American Alternative Assets ensures that customers feel fully supported and informed at every stage.

Direct Purchase of Precious Metals

For buyers who prefer to hold physical gold and silver outside of a retirement account, American Alternative Assets also offers direct purchase options. Clients can choose from a carefully curated selection of high-quality bullion coins and bars sourced from reputable, certified mints. This option is particularly well-suited for buyers seeking to hedge against inflation, dollar devaluation, or broader economic instability by maintaining direct ownership of tangible assets.

Lifetime Client Support

One of the most consistent themes in American Alternative Assets reviews is the company's commitment to ongoing customer service that extends well beyond the initial account opening. Clients receive continued access to educational resources, timely market updates, and a dedicated account representative who provides expert guidance throughout the life of the relationship. Whether a customer is just beginning their precious metals journey or managing a mature portfolio, the company's team remains a consistent, knowledgeable resource.

Secure Storage Solutions

American Alternative Assets partners with IRS-approved, top-tier depositories to provide customers with secure, insured storage for their physical precious metals. These facilities maintain industry-leading security protocols and comprehensive insurance coverage, giving customers full peace of mind regarding the safety and integrity of their assets. Clients may choose between segregated and non-segregated storage based on their individual preferences and purchase strategies.

Key Features That Separate American Alternative Assets

American Alternative Assets consistently stands out in the following areas:

Commitment to Customer Education

The company places customer education at the center of everything it does. From personalized consultations to webinars, written guides, and market analysis, American Alternative Assets equips customers with the knowledge they need to understand both the opportunities and the risks associated with precious metals investing. This approach ensures that every customer makes decisions grounded in facts rather than fear or pressure.

Transparent, No-Hidden-Fee Pricing

American Alternative Assets is committed to full pricing transparency. All applicable fees — including account setup, annual maintenance, and storage — are disclosed clearly before any account is opened. Clients frequently cite this straightforward pricing model as a primary reason for choosing American Alternative Assets over competing firms.

Dedicated Account Representatives

Every American Alternative Assets customer is assigned a dedicated account representative who takes the time to understand their individual financial situation and long-term goals. These specialists provide personalized recommendations rather than one-size-fits-all solutions, ensuring that each customer's strategy is built around their unique needs.

Strong, Verified Industry Reputation

American Alternative Assets has earned and maintained strong ratings on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot — two of the most trusted independent consumer review platforms in the financial services industry. These ratings reflect the company's consistent delivery on its promises and its commitment to resolving any customers concerns promptly and professionally.

Primary Trends in American Alternative Assets Reviews

Consumer reviews of American Alternative Assets consistently highlight the following themes:

The value of working with a company that prioritizes education over high-pressure sales tactics.

Confidence gained through transparent fee disclosures and clear communication throughout the purchase process.

Appreciation for the personalized attention provided by dedicated account representatives.

Satisfaction with the quality of storage partnerships and the security of physical asset protection.

By placing education, transparency, and individualized support at the core of every customer's relationship, American Alternative Assets consistently delivers an experience that resonates with both first-time precious metals buyers and experienced portfolio managers seeking a trustworthy long-term partner.

Customers can request a Free Wealth Protection Guide directly from American Alternative Assets.

Top Insights from American Alternative Assets Client Reviews

Feedback from verified customers highlights several consistent advantages of working with American Alternative Assets:

Exceptional Client Service

Clients regularly praise the knowledge, patience, and professionalism of American Alternative Assets account representatives. Reviews across multiple platforms commend the team's ability to explain complex rollover processes, IRS compliance requirements, and storage options in clear, accessible terms — building the kind of trust that converts first-time inquiries into long-term customer relationships.

Educational Emphasis

The company's commitment to customer education stands out as one of its most appreciated qualities. Clients value the resources provided before, during, and after account opening — including market updates, economic commentary, and direct access to specialists who can address questions as they arise throughout the purchase lifecycle.

Pricing Transparency

American Alternative Assets' clear, no-surprise fee structure is one of the most frequently mentioned positives in customer feedback. Customers consistently describe the company's pricing disclosures as refreshingly straightforward compared to other firms they evaluated, where fee structures were difficult to interpret or buried in fine print.

Secure, Flexible Storage

Clients express strong satisfaction with the storage solutions available through American Alternative Assets' depository partnerships. The ability to select between segregated and non-segregated storage options gives buyers meaningful control over how their physical assets are protected and organized.

Long-Term Relationship Model

Perhaps the most distinguishing aspect of the American Alternative Assets customer experience is the company's commitment to relationships that extend well beyond the initial sale. Clients describe a level of ongoing engagement and accessibility from their account representatives that is uncommon in the broader precious metals industry.

While some customers have noted the inherent market risks associated with precious metals investing — including price fluctuations driven by economic cycles and geopolitical events — American Alternative Assets addresses these realities directly by ensuring customers understand the long-term nature of precious metals as a wealth protection strategy rather than a short-term speculation. The company's emphasis on education and realistic expectation-setting helps buyers approach market volatility with confidence and clarity.

American Alternative Assets provides a comprehensive, customers-centered approach to gold and silver investing that has earned the trust of thousands of retirement buyers across the country. With a firm foundation built on education, transparency, and personalized service, the company has established itself as a dependable long-term partner for those seeking to protect and grow their wealth through physical precious metals.

Why American Alternative Assets Encourages Every Customer to Research Gold IRA Companies Thoroughly

The precious metals industry includes hundreds of companies competing for retirement buyers' attention — and not all of them operate with the same standards of transparency and customer care. American Alternative Assets believes that an informed customer is the best kind of customer, and actively encourages prospective customers to conduct thorough due diligence before selecting a Gold IRA provider. Below are eight critical questions every customer should ask when evaluating a precious metals company.

1. Is the Company Rated by the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot?

Independent consumer review platforms like the BBB and Trustpilot provide verified ratings based on real customers experiences and documented complaint resolution. Before selecting a Gold IRA provider, buyers should check both platforms for ratings, review volume, and how the company has responded to any complaints that have been filed. A sustained pattern of positive ratings — combined with transparent complaint resolution — is one of the strongest signals of a company's trustworthiness and operational integrity.

2. Are All Fees Disclosed Clearly Before You Sign?

Hidden fees are one of the most common complaints in the Gold IRA industry. Setup fees, annual account maintenance costs, storage fees, and transaction charges can vary significantly from one provider to the next. Transparent providers will not hesitate to walk prospective customers through every line of their fee structure.

3. Does the Company Use IRS-Approved Custodians and Depositories?

A legitimate Gold IRA must be administered by an IRS-approved custodian and store physical metals in an IRS-approved depository. Customers should ask specifically which custodian a company works with and which depositories it uses for storage. Reputable firms will name their partners directly and be able to explain the security and insurance standards those partners maintain.

4. Does the Company Prioritize Education or Sales?

There is a meaningful difference between a company that equips buyers with information to make their own decisions and one that uses high-pressure sales tactics to accelerate account openings. Customers should pay attention to whether a company proactively provides educational resources, acknowledges the risks of precious metals investing alongside the potential benefits, and respects a prospective customer's timeline for making decisions.

5. What Metals Are Available, and From Which Sources?

Not all gold and silver products are eligible for inclusion in an IRA. IRS regulations specify purity standards that bullion coins and bars must meet to qualify. Customers should confirm that any metals being recommended meet IRS requirements and that the company sources its products from reputable, certified mints. A quality provider will be transparent about its sourcing and able to document the provenance of every product it offers.

6. Is There a Dedicated Account Representative Assigned to Your Account?

The quality of ongoing support can differ dramatically across Gold IRA providers. Some companies assign generic customer service teams rather than dedicated representatives familiar with a customer's specific account and goals. Customers should ask whether they will have a named specialist as their primary contact and what level of accessibility that person will provide — not just during account setup but throughout the full course of the relationship.

7. How Does the Company Handle Complaints and Disputes?

Every company will encounter customers' concerns at some point. The measure of a company's integrity is how it responds when problems arise. Customers should research how a potential Gold IRA provider has handled complaints filed on the BBB and other review platforms — not just whether complaints exist, but whether they were resolved professionally, promptly, and to the customer's satisfaction.

8. What Is the Company's Long-Term Track Record?

Longevity and consistency in the precious metals industry are meaningful indicators of a company's stability and reliability. Customers should research how long a company has been in business, whether its leadership team has relevant industry credentials, and whether its reputation has remained consistent over time. A company that has earned the trust of customers across market cycles — including during periods of significant economic volatility — is far more likely to serve as a dependable long-term partner.

Conducting thorough research before selecting a Gold IRA provider is not just advisable — it is essential to protecting one's retirement savings. American Alternative Assets welcomes this scrutiny and encourages every prospective customer to evaluate the company using the same standards outlined above. The company's sustained ratings on the BBB and Trustpilot, combined with its commitment to pricing transparency, customer education, and lifelong customers support, reflect a business built to withstand exactly that level of examination.

About American Alternative Assets

American Alternative Assets is a Los Angeles-based precious metals purchase company specializing in Gold IRAs, Silver IRAs, and direct precious metals purchases for retirement-focused buyers. Founded on the principles of transparency, education, and long-term customer relationships, the company has built a strong reputation for ethical business practices and exceptional customer service. American Alternative Assets is rated highly on the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot, and serves thousands of buyers across the United States. To request a free customer kit or speak with a dedicated account representative, visit [www.americanalternativeassets.com] or call 1-800-590-8279.

Contact Information

Media Contact: Stacie Stewart, Marketing Director, American Alternative Assets, [email protected], 1-800-590-8279

SOURCE American Alternative Assets