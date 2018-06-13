AMERICAN AMNESIA Debut "...Yet Here We Are" Drops 7-1-18

TORRINGTON, Conn., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Torrington Connecticut rockers AMERICAN AMNESIA release their debut album on Prophet Motive Records LLC 7-1-18.

AMERICAN AMNESIA was born in 2016 at Oliver Wolcott High School in Torrington, Connecticut. The band consists of Patrick Nemaizer on Lead Vocals and Guitar, Sam Cesnak on Drums and Vocals and Gus Pac on Bass Guitar. Drawn together by a love of writing and performing many diverse styles of music from Hard Rock/Progressive to Alternative and Rap, this young trio has crafted a sound all their own. Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Patrick Nemaizer wrote all the song lyrics on the album. Nemaizer collaborated with drummer/vocalist Sam Cesnak to compose the music. The album was produced by Howard Nemaizer at Legend Studios in Avon, Connecticut.

AMERICAN AMNESIA are an Alternative band from Torrington, Connecticut. Their debut album "...Yet Here We Are" drops July 1, 2018.

Torrington CT rockers AMERICAN AMNESIA release their debut album on Prophet Motive Records July 1, 2018.

Torrington, Connecticut rockers AMERICAN AMNESIA release their debut album on Prophet Motive Records 7-1-18.

