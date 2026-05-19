American Arbitration Association® Launches AI Agreement to Mediate Builder to Simplify and Customize Agreements to Mediate

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Arbitration Association (AAA®), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), today announced the launch of its AI Agreement to Mediate Builder, a new tool designed to help parties, counsel, and mediators efficiently generate customized agreements to enter into mediation.

A complement to ClauseBuilder® AI, the AI Agreement to Mediate Builder is purpose-built for mediation and enables users to quickly draft tailored, post-dispute agreements to mediate that reflect the specific needs of the parties, the nature of the dispute, and the mediator's approach, using flexible, user-driven inputs. The tool is trained on a robust set of agreements sourced from experienced AAA mediators, providing alignment with established, real-world practices.

"Like many routine contracts, agreements to mediate can become stale over time," said Tracey Frisch, AAA division vice president for Mediation. "We developed this tool to bring greater clarity and confidence to the start of the mediation process. The AI Agreement to Mediate Builder gives parties and mediators the opportunity to approach this critical stage with fresh eyes and create more thoughtful agreements, without unnecessary delay."

The AI Agreement to Mediate Builder incorporates widely accepted industry standards and key provisions, while allowing for customization so that each agreement is fit for purpose. By reducing drafting time and streamlining early-stage preparation, the tool allows practitioners to focus more on strategy, engagement, and resolution.

In addition to improving efficiency, the tool supports a more intentional and party-centered mediation process by encouraging users to actively consider and shape the terms of their agreement.

"This is an innovative use of AI in mediation, supporting professional judgment rather than replacing it, and helping mediators work more efficiently without losing the nuance and attention to detail that each case demands," said Ruth Glick, co-chair of the Mediation Advisory Committee of the AAA-ICDR Council.

The AI-powered agreement builder reflects the AAA's continued focus on leveraging technology to improve access, efficiency, and quality in dispute resolution processes. The launch comes amid strong growth across the AAA's mediation services, with commercial mediation filings increasing 15% and consumer mediation filings increasing 79% in 2025. As demand for efficient, flexible dispute resolution continues to rise, the AAA is expanding mediation services into additional regional markets, launching new resources such as Mediation Magazine, modernizing procedures, and investing in tools that support parties, counsel, and mediators across practice areas.

For more information, visit: https://agreement-to-mediate-builder.adr.org/

About the American Arbitration Association

The American Arbitration Association is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services in the world. Marking its centennial in 2026, the American Arbitration Association has transformed how legal issues are resolved for better since 1926, turning disputes worldwide into opportunities for understanding and progress. A not-for-profit organization, the American Arbitration Association's mission is to deliver ADR services with integrity, transparency, and innovation. For more information, visit www.adr.org/.

SOURCE American Arbitration Association