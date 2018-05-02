American Artist David Datuna Appeals To Presidents Of The North And South Koreas To Visit The Korean Peninsula To Create An Art Installation As A Symbol Of Peace, Celebrating The Beginning Of A New Era For Humanity

Says Datuna: "I hope that my request will be accepted by both leaders of these great nations, and I will be able to express the feelings of billions of people through art. Just like others, what I hope for the most is more peace and understanding in the world. Тhe changes taking place in the Korean Peninsula are an example to other nations, and a harbinger of a new epoch of progress and prosperity for the world."

David Datuna is a Smithsonian-recognized, New York-based artist focused on the convergence of art and social consciousness, and most widely known for his work in advancement of individual freedom worldwide.

Just recently David's iteration of the Saudi Flag was received by Prince Khalid bin Faisal on behalf of his Majesty King Salman as a symbol of friendship and respect for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In 2017 David presented his artwork "Heart of Love" to Gilead Sciences for their unprecedented work in Georgia in elimination of Hepatitis C, saving over 30,000 lives to date.

In 2016, prior to the US Presidential Elections, David unveiled his Make America Stronger Together mobile art installation. The work has since then has become one of the most iconic images from the Elections election cycle, calling for unity at the time of diversity in our nation.

Since 2015 David works closely with NASA veterans on launching of the first art-satellite into the orbit, advancing his vision of peace and unity into stratosphere.

Continues Datuna: "I have spent the last four years fighting cancer. And when you live every day as if it's your last day, it forces you to focus on the real impact your art will make in the world. The only legacy I want is using my art to make the world a better place for our children. And every day I have left, will be dedicated to that."

