AMERICAN ARTIST JIM DINE TO SHOW NEW WORK IN A COLLATERAL EVENT OF THE 60TH INTERNATIONAL ART EXHIBITION - LA BIENNALE DI VENEZIA AT PALAZZO ROCCA, VENICE, ITALY. A MAJOR EXHIBITION OF 32 NEW WORKS MADE SPECIFICALLY FOR VENICE

News provided by

Art Asset Management Group

22 Feb, 2024, 09:13 ET

Jim Dine – Dog on the Forge
20 April – 21 July 2024
Collateral Event of the 60th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia
Organizing Institution: Kunsthaus Göttingen, Germany
Supported by: TEMPLON
dogontheforge.com

PARIS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This April, Jim Dine, American painter, sculptor, and poet, takes over the Palazzo Rocca Contarini Corfù at the 60th International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, Stranieri Ovunque – Foreigners Everywhere, with an ambitious survey exhibition curated by Gerhard Steidl, Founding Director of Kunsthaus Göttingen.

Continue Reading
Jim Dine, "Flowers", 2022, patinated bronze 84 x 51 in / 215 x 130 cm / Photography: Daniel Clarke
Jim Dine, "Flowers", 2022, patinated bronze 84 x 51 in / 215 x 130 cm / Photography: Daniel Clarke

Jim Dine – Dog on the Forge presents 32 new, site-specific works conceived for the Biennale. Never-before-exhibited paintings and sculptures will be shown alongside artworks from the '80s through today. Steidl drew inspiration from Dine's odysseys between the United States and Europe, and his lifetime dedication to the concept of visual, cultural, and linguistic hybridization. "My whole life, I've been in motion. I find it difficult to sit still. I've always enjoyed going from studio to studio, country to country. For me, traveling is like using red. It's another thing to make the picture."

Installed in a 14th-century palazzo on the Grand Canal, ancient meets contemporary in a palatial, Venetian context, reflecting Dine's personal history. Reinterpreting his language of tools, hearts, self-portraits, Venuses and Pinocchios, installed on two floors of the palazzo overlooking the Grand Canal and an 18th-century sculpture garden. Conceived as a poetic journey, the exhibition outlines the complexity of an intimate oeuvre deeply rooted in his knowledge of European art history, and a relentless exploration of language and self.

ABOUT JIM DINE Jim Dine (b.1935) is an American painter, sculptor and poet. Learn more: jimdine.com

ABOUT GERHARD STEIDL Gerhard Steidl (b. 1950) is a German printer and publisher. Learn more: steidl.de

EXHIBITION DETAILS 
Palazzo Rocca Contarini Corfù, Sestiere Dorsoduro, 1057/D, 30123 Venezia
20 April 202421 July 2024
Preview Days: 17-19 April 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Press Event: Wednesday, 17 April 2024 11:30 AM2:30 PM
Learn more: La Biennale Information

CONTACT 
U.S.: Art Asset Management Group
Email: Xiliary Twil [email protected]
Diana Fitzgibbon [email protected]
Tel: +1 310 991 8945

Europe: TEMPLON
Email: Camille Desprez [email protected]
Tel: +33 (0)6 33 65 16 48

SOURCE Art Asset Management Group

