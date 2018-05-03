American Association for Laboratory Accreditation has Accredited King Tester Corporation as an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory for Calibration

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- King Tester Corporation announced today it has received certification to ISO/IEC 17025. King Tester received the ISO 17025 certification from American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), the only independent internationally recognized accreditation body in the US. The certification comes after an extensive and comprehensive audit of King Tester's quality program and procedures. In order to receive certification, King Tester met the highest international standards of rigorous quality evaluation for product and service quality.

James Knight, president of King Tester Corporation said, "we are pleased to receive this recognition for our products and services. This certification provides tangible independent validation of our continuing commitment to the highest quality testing equipment and products for our customers." King Tester continues to build on over 80 years of manufacturing and service to metal producers and users worldwide. King Tester recently introduced its new KingScope100™ as an innovation in Brinell measuring devices. King Tester offers a wide range of metal hardness testing equipment and related products to customers worldwide.

Products include: King Portable Tester, KingScope, KingScan and the patented King Master Test Blocks.

About King Tester:

King Tester was founded in 1936 by Andrew King to satisfy the need for a portable full load Brinell Hardness Tester. King Tester manufactures King Portable Brinell hardness testers and related Brinell products. King Tester's customers range from the largest multinationals to small privately owned metal processors. King serves a wide range of industries including aerospace, rail, auto, foundries, steel and aluminum mills, calibration labs, oil and gas, heat treaters, wear parts, military, infrastructure, construction and utilities.

About A2LA:

Established in 1978 as a non-profit, public service membership society, A2LA is dedicated to the formal recognition of competent testing and calibration laboratories, inspection bodies, proficiency testing providers, and reference material producers.

