American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance Launches Redesigned MedicareSupp.org

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance today announced the launch of its fully redesigned platform, MedicareSupp.org, the nation's oldest and largest independent directory of Medicare insurance agents. The platform has been redeveloped to improve discoverability for agents and deliver a modern, user-friendly experience for Medicare-eligible consumers seeking trusted local guidance.

For decades, MedicareSupp.org has served as a reliable destination for seniors comparing Medicare Supplement (Medigap) options and as a low-cost, high-visibility marketing resource for licensed agents nationwide. The latest redesign strengthens that mission by making it easier than ever for consumers to find knowledgeable professionals and for agents to stand out in a competitive marketplace.

"This update shows just how committed MedicareSupp.org is to supporting agents," said Michael Krantz, Founder and President of Avid Benefits. "The enhancements are thoughtful, impactful, and clearly built with our needs in mind."

With the new MedicareSupp.org experience, agents benefit from improved search visibility, faster site performance, and a streamlined directory designed to guide more referrals directly to their profiles. As Medicare enrollment grows and consumer behavior continues to shift online, the refreshed platform gives agents a more powerful, credible presence exactly where seniors are looking.

Key Enhancements to MedicareSupp.org:

Design upgrades that improve search engine optimization to boost agent visibility

A streamlined directory experience that better connects consumers with local agents

Significantly faster load times to support both user experience and search ranking

A modern, mobile-friendly layout for easier navigation across devices

"The redesigned Association website (MedicareSupp.org) reflects the long-standing commitment to connect Medicare beneficiaries with trusted local agents," states Jesse Slome, who established the organization in 1999. "Equally important, it will help to ensure that agents and brokers who offer Medicare planning options have the information as well as the tools they need to succeed."

Coming Soon to MedicareSupp.org:

A shareable Medicare education series, ideal for client outreach and retention

Lead-generation content packages to help agents engage prospects year-round

Industry reports to keep agents informed of policy and market changes

A MedSupp-focused newsletter delivering insights, tools, and consumer-ready resources

Agents have increasingly expressed the need for more robust Medicare Supplement resources, and the enhancements coming to MedicareSupp.org directly address that demand.

Together, these enhancements support MedicareSupp.org's commitment to helping agents build visibility, credibility, and stronger relationships with Medicare consumers nationwide.

Staying listed in the directory ensures agents remain top-of-mind for new prospects who need a trusted, local Medicare expert.

Visit the new MedicareSupp.org today to explore the redesigned experience.

About MedicareSupp.org

MedicareSupp.org is the nation's largest and longest-standing independent Medicare Supplement insurance agent directory. Since its founding, the platform has connected millions of Medicare-eligible consumers with licensed agents nationwide, helping them compare options, understand benefits, and secure the coverage that best fits their needs. The directory offers affordable membership for agents, providing national visibility, credibility, and access to a growing population of Medicare beneficiaries.

About The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) is a national organization dedicated to supporting Medicare Supplement (Medigap) professionals and empowering consumers seeking coverage guidance. AAMSI provides industry research, consumer education, agent resources, and one of the nation's leading directories connecting Medicare-eligible individuals with licensed local agents. The Association is committed to advancing awareness, transparency, and access to trusted Medicare Supplement information.

