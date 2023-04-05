American Association for Physician Leadership Announces Partnership with Korn Ferry

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announced today a partnership with organizational consulting firm Korn Ferry that will leverage both organizations' expertise in leadership development and training.

This advanced partnership will help both groups provide professional development, leadership education, and management training for physicians and healthcare leaders with the overall goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness and healthcare delivery.

"During a period in which so many healthcare organizations are struggling, together, AAPL's focus on leadership training, content, and professional development along with Korn Ferry's focus on organizational strategy, assessment, talent acquisition and succession offers a combined approach to benefit individual healthcare leaders and allow their organizations to achieve their goals of reducing costs, improving quality and enhancing the patient experience," says Dr. Peter Angood, President and CEO of AAPL and Dr. Charles M Falcone, Director of the Korn Ferry Physician Leadership Institute.

AAPL/Korn Ferry will use each other's existing products and services to augment client needs and bring the best of both organizations to the table in providing world-class leadership training and content.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership®

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers. www.kornferry.com

