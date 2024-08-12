American Association for Physician Leadership Publishes a Financial Primer for Physicians

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) has published The Chief Medical Officer's Financial Primer: The Vital Handbook for Physician Executives, written by Lee Scheinbart, MD, CPE, FAAPL.

The book outlines key mechanisms underpinning the financial infrastructure of healthcare funding. It describes the origins, flow, and splitting of healthcare dollars while detailing to whom and what it is allocated. Additionally, it addresses the current influx of money into the healthcare sector, while stakeholders have less capital to work with or claim as profit.

The book's chapters delve into a variety of topics such as:

Fee-for-Service/Private Practice (Solo vs. Group)

Hospitals — Part 1

Third-Party Payment

Billing, Claims, Collections

Supply, Supplies, and Demand

PPMs and MSOs

Capitation

wRVUs/RBRVs

Meaningful Use/EHR

Value-Based Care

Physician Compensation

Physician Contracting/Contracted Staffing

Social Contracting: For-Profit/Not-for-Profit

Financing It All

Private Equity and Venture Capital

Healthtech/Digital Health

"Lee Scheinbart successfully integrates the new tools, new opportunities, and new challenges with the history and tradition of the old to give us a clear eye to the future — a future physician leaders must shape today," writes Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, executive in residence, General Catalyst, former president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, in the book's foreword.

"Becoming a chief medical officer is an exceptional goal for physician leaders and one that is abounding with potential for individual physicians' careers and for the transformation of healthcare into an industry that is more physician-led," said Peter Angood, MD, FRCS (C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president and CEO of AAPL. "And yet it involves an acumen that is often little known to physicians; Scheinbart walks physicians through the skill sets needed to achieve mastery in the financial realm of healthcare."

Scheinbart earned his BS in biology at the University of Michigan and his MD from Ohio State University. He completed his internal medicine residency and hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Florida Shands Hospital.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries — including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

