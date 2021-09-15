American Association for Respiratory Care Honors Tri-anim Health Services with Zenith Award

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-anim Health Services, a Sarnova Company, and one of the nation's largest distributors of specialty respiratory, anesthesia and other critical care supplies and equipment, was recently awarded the 2021 Zenith Award, from the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC). It is the fourth time that Tri-anim has won the award (2021, 2020, 2018 and 2017), and fifth time recognized (honorable mention in 2019).

Voted on by AARC clinician members, and awarded to only six of 300 companies in the running, the Zenith Award is given to the top companies in the respiratory care industry and is widely considered the "people's choice" award for the respiratory care profession. AARC members are asked to evaluate and identify outstanding companies using criteria including quality of equipment and supplies; accessibility and helpfulness of sales personnel; overall company responsiveness; service records; truth in advertising; and support of the respiratory care profession.

"Tri-anim is sincerely grateful to receive this prestigious award and humbled to be recognized by the unsung heroes of the Respiratory Care Community," said Tom Metcalf, President of Tri-anim. "Tri-anim has worked tirelessly to support Respiratory Care professionals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing solutions that enable caregivers to save and improve patients' lives. We are honored to serve our customers in such a way that we contribute to their ability to deliver the best patient care and outcomes," he continued.

Tri-anim serves hospitals, Group Purchasing Organizations and Health System customers with innovative product solutions and therapies that improve patient outcomes. Clinicians are fully supported from evaluations and trials, to implementation and ongoing education. Tri-anim's proven track-record of exceptional service, coupled with a fast, dependable distribution network, ensures the right products are delivered on time.

About Tri-anim Health Services:

For over 45 years, Tri-anim Health Services, part of the Sarnova family of companies, has been a specialty healthcare distributor of respiratory, anesthesia and other critical care supplies and equipment. From leading-edge technologies to everyday consumables, the company offers products and services designed to reduce healthcare costs, provide effective and efficient patient care and ultimately promote positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.tri-anim.com.

About Sarnova:

Sarnova and its family of companies: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services, have been serving the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets for nearly 50 years. Sarnova is a company of Patricia Industries, a part of Investor AB, which makes significant investments in best-in-class companies with strong market positions, brands and corporate cultures. For more information, visit www.sarnova.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Scott, Director of Marketing Communications

(614) 760-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Tri-anim Health Services

Related Links

http://www.tri-anim.com

