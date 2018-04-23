American Association of Endodontists Holds Annual Meeting in Denver

CHICAGO, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 3,000 attendees are expected for the annual meeting of the American Association of Endodontists, April 25-28, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. The AAE represents endodontics – the specialty of dentistry that treats diseases of the dental pulp. Endodontists, the root canal specialists, are experts in diagnosing and treating tooth pain to save patients' teeth. AAE18 is the world's largest endodontic education, exhibit and networking event.

"AAE18 will offer attendees a compelling, comprehensive program and a lively collection of speakers," said AAE President Garry L. Myers. "I also want attendees to enjoy their time in Denver and take advantage of the sights, attractions and variety of opportunities for adventure in the Rocky Mountains."

The meeting includes 100+ high-quality educational sessions. Attendees will address endodontics' most controversial topics, learn to incorporate the latest technologies into their practices, and discuss important issues including pain management, opioid abuse and antibiotics in endodontics. Attendees also will visit with more than 100 vendors to explore the latest in endodontic equipment, materials, supplies, and business resources.

The AAE18 General Session will feature Aron Ralston, an adventurer, speaker, author and advocate, who survived six days trapped between two boulders in a remote location in Utah. His story became the best-selling book, "Between a Rock and a Hard Place," which inspired the movie "127 Hours."

The AAE also will kick-off its 75th anniversary celebrating during the meeting, recognize the newest Board-certified endodontists, honor its award winners, and conduct its annual business meeting. The association also will be raising money for Veterans Passport to Hope, to raise awareness of the issues that veterans face after returning from duty.

View the meeting schedule visit aae.org/AAE18 and follow the AAE on Facebook and Twitter. For press passes, please contact Kim FitzSimmons at 193776@email4pr.com.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists, headquartered in Chicago, represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of nine dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org.

Media Contact:

Kim FitzSimmons

193776@email4pr.com

847-400-7385

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-association-of-endodontists-holds-annual-meeting-in-denver-300634036.html

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists

Related Links

http://www.aae.org

