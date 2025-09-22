AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS & BETTERINVESTING LAUNCH NEW EDUCATIONAL PARTNERSHIP TO HELP INVESTORS LEARN, INVEST, & FIND FINANCIAL SUCCESS

TROY, Mich., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) & BetterInvesting (BI) have launched a new partnership that aims to advance the traditions of both non-profit organizations and help more individual investors to find financial independence.

Given the long-standing histories of both organizations and their dedicated and loyal membership bases, the two organizations are uniquely suited to combine forces to help educate more Americans about common-sense investing.

Together, AAII and BI represent the largest block of American individual investors of any non-profit organization. Their membership base embodies each organization's mission to educate and support individual investors in achieving financial freedom. Yet, even the combined reach of both organizations still only reaches a small percentage of American investors.

Paramount to this partnership is the legacy of BI's time-tested stock investing methodology as well as AAII's unbiased research, analysis, and investment discovery tools. Each organization will highlight the tools and resources it offers to help investors achieve their goals. The two groups have created an impactful and meaningful collaboration that includes joint presentations, content exchanges, educational emails, social media exposure, and special "members-only" offers for web investing tools, newsletters, and other resources.

The organizations have already launched a monthly webinar series, "AAII + BetterInvesting: Your Stock Strategy Edge" ( https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/671207216803110231 ), which aims to highlight powerful tools and strategies for individual investors to utilize in building portfolios. This webinar is open to both members and non-members alike.

Doug Gerlach, Vice-President of Strategic Business Development for BI says, "Too many American investors are foundering in the market's current-day quagmire of meme stocks or FOMO trends, or are jumping on the bandwagon of high-profile but lower-return equities. The tools and insights offered by BetterInvesting and AAII provide time-tested, logical, and practical solutions to building a portfolio."

John Bajkowski, AAII President added, "Together, our organizations aim to rise above the noise that permeates Wall Street and emphasize the importance of having a clearly defined plan — and the confidence to stick with it. We're committed to ensuring that all investors have access to data-driven strategies and tools to make sound investing decisions."

Millions of investors in the U.S. could benefit from the educational offerings of AAII and BI, and this joint effort aims to spread the message that the stock market can be navigated successfully by individuals who are informed, have a sensible approach, and have access to tools that provide insight and analysis.

About the American Association of Individual Investors

AAII is an independent non-profit founded in 1978 to empower individual investors through education, information, and research. Our founder, James B. Cloonan, Ph.D., believed that with the right tools, individuals can outperform institutions by taking a long-term approach and investing where large firms often cannot. AAII Membership includes access to a wide range of stock screening and analysis tools, the monthly AAII Journal, investor guides, and educational resources. For those seeking more, we offer premium newsletters and tools focused on growth investing, dividend strategies, fund analysis, portfolio tracking, and guru-inspired models.

Investors who want comprehensive access can choose AAII Platinum, our all-in-one toolkit. Every resource we offer is built on years of rigorous research and designed to support investors in their day-to-day decision-making. We listen to our members and take the time to get it right. (https://www.aaii.com)

About BetterInvesting

Founded in 1952, BetterInvesting teaches sound, practical investing skills to support a long- term stock investment strategy. Membership includes access to a premium stock analysis tool, the Stock Selection Guide® (SSG®), part of a suite of powerful online stock selection, analysis, and portfolio management tools. Powered by Morningstar stock data, the SSG provides up-to- date information on more than 8,000 stocks. ( https://www.betterinvesting.org )

CONTACT For AAII: Jenna Brashear [email protected]

For BETTERINVESTING: Brenda Gayle – [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting