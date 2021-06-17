American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Celebrates 90 Years of Advancing the Science of Nurse Anesthesiology

PARK RIDGE, Ill., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is celebrating its 90th anniversary today. The vision of pioneer nurse anesthetist Agatha Hodgins who, in Cleveland, Ohio, founded the National Association of Nurse Anesthetists (NANA), sought to assemble her peers to advance the science of nurse anesthesiology. NANA became the AANA, which today serves as the largest national association that champions Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and Student Registered Nurse Anesthetists (SRNAs), who dedicate their careers to saving lives and easing suffering.

"Our vision has remained unchanged for the past 90 years – to advocate for our members, our growing profession, and, most importantly, our patients," AANA President Steven M. Sertich, CRNA, MAE, JD, Esquire, said. "CRNAs and SRNAs practice in every setting across the country, employing the latest technology and evidence-based knowledge to care for the whole patient."

CRNAs are advanced practice registered nurses who administer more than 50 million anesthetists to patients each year in the United States. They are among the nation's most trusted professions according to Gallup. And, because of their extensive experience in critical care and expertise in airway and ventilation management, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CRNAs and SRNAs cared for the sickest patients with compassion and creativity, becoming a highly sought-after class of healthcare providers.

To commemorate the 90th anniversary Ohio's governor, House of Representatives, Senate and the Mayor of Cleveland have issued resolutions and proclamations. View a video greeting from Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. The AANA and Ohio State Association of Nurse Anesthetists (OSANA) hosts a special anniversary commemoration today at Lakeside Hospital, where Agatha Hodgins opened the nation's first formal postgraduate program in anesthesia.

The event will stream live on OSANA's Facebook page. Speakers included Ohio State Senator Sandra R. Williams (D-21), who presented the Ohio State resolution to OSANA President Kellie Deeter, MSN, CRNA, NP-C; Jeffrey Molter, MBA, MSN, CNRA, member of the AANA Board of Directors; Sonya Moore, DNP, CRNA, director, Nurse Anesthesia Program, Case Western Reserve University; and University Hospitals (UH) CEO Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS. Lakeside is now part of the UH's healthcare system.

