American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) Launches Online Conference Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 5,700 nurse practitioners (NPs) are gathering virtually for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners AANPconnect, an online conference experience, September 10 through December 31, 2020. The online venue features many of the sessions and activities that conference attendees have come to expect from AANP, plus some new and exciting first-time conference events – all delivered to registrants wherever they are located.

More than 55 on-demand continuing education (CE) sessions will be available throughout the entire conference. In addition, several live events are scheduled during AANPconnect. Subjects covered in the live sessions range from race, equity and inclusion in health care with open dialogue focused on how implicit biases shape actions and what can be done in clinical practice, to hearing from an NP who shares her experience during COVID-19 working in the epicenter of the pandemic in New York City, becoming a COVID-19 patient herself and then a COVID survivor and how going from a provider to a patient has forever changed her approach to care.

Vice Admiral (VADM) Jerome M. Adams, U. S. Surgeon General will join AANP President Sophia Thomas on Saturday, October 17 for a fireside chat to discuss the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and his upcoming calls to action on maternal health and hypertension.

"The 2020 virtual conference provides a myriad of educational and unique networking opportunities," said AANP CEO David Hebert. "From exclusive sessions for NP students, a state and federal health policy update, industry product theaters, and a virtual exhibit hall with the latest products and services for NPs and NP students, this conference has a lot to offer everyone. Conference attendees will be able to celebrate new FAANP inductees, state award and national leadership award recipients, grants and scholarship awardees and welcome four new AANP International Ambassadors – and do this all in the virtual environment."

"This year has been like no other and our conference will also be a format that is new for a national AANP conference," said AANP President Sophia Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP. "Given everything that our colleagues, families, friends and patients have been through this year and the hardships many have endured, AANP wanted to bring the conference to our members, deliver needed CE, timely sessions and personal connections, and provide virtual networking opportunities right to the conference participant's location – and do it all at a minimal cost for NP and student members. We look forward to a great conference experience for all."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state, and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NP patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, go to npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners

Related Links

http://www.aanp.org

