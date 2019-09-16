American Association of Nurse Practitioners® Opens New National Headquarters Amid Sustained Growth, Renews Mission for Full Practice Authority

Of notable attendance was Loretta C. Ford, EdD, RN, PNP, FAAN, FAANP, the co-creator of the NP profession, and the event's honored guest at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Ford, who celebrates her 99 th birthday later this year, was a former military and rural public health nurse before she co-founded the nation's first NP degree program at the University of Colorado in 1965. As a result of her pioneering determination, there are now 270,000 licensed NPs practicing across the country today.

"Without her vision and leadership, we wouldn't have arrived at this milestone," said AANP President Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, FNP, PNP, FAANP. "As we showcased AANP's new national headquarters, we also acknowledged the outstanding work of NPs nationwide who deliver care in more than 1 billion patient visits each year. Thanks to Dr. Ford's leadership and the work of countless NPs who followed in her footsteps, we are able to celebrate this achievement and renew our mission to ensure every patient has access to high-quality health care no matter where they live or what their station in life may be. That's the heart of who NPs are and this special occasion marks a historic and promising moment for our profession and our nation's health care system."

Construction of AANP's 33,943 square foot three-story headquarters began in early 2018. The finished building offers AANP dedicated office and meeting space, as well as lease opportunities.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 270,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NP patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. For more information and to locate an NP in your community, visit WeChooseNPs.org

