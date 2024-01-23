American Association of Orthodontists Warns Against Popular "Mewing" Trend

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media's latest viral trend, known as "mewing," is raising concerns within the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) due to its potential for causing unintended, and potentially harmful, side effects.

Mewing1, named after controversial orthodontist John Mew who lost his license due to unsupported claims2, advocates for specific tongue placement as a way to reshape the jawline and improve facial aesthetics. However, this unregulated practice lacks scientific backing and carries risks of:

  • Dental Issues: Chronic pressure from mewing can loosen teeth, misalign bite, and contribute to tooth wear and tear.
  • Speech Impediments: Altered tongue placement can affect speech patterns and clarity, causing slurring or pronouncing difficulties.
  • May require complicated treatment to resolve issues

"While proper tongue posture plays a role in oral health and development, mewing oversimplifies the complexities of facial structure," emphasizes Myron Guymon, DDS, MS, AAO President. "There's no scientific evidence to support its claims of reshaping the jawline, and the potential risks outweigh any unproven benefits."

"Social media is a powerful tool for informing the public in many subject areas, including Mewing, but it is not regulated by experts; unfortunately, many members of the public quickly fall prey to theories that have not been scientifically tested"1.

The AAO advises against relying on unproven, online trends for altering facial features. Orthodontic treatment remains the safest and most effective way to address jaw misalignment and cosmetic concerns. Visit aaoinfo.org for more information.

The American Association of Orthodontists represents 19,000 orthodontist members throughout the United States, Canada, and abroad. Founded in 1900, AAO is the world's oldest and largest dental specialty organization. AAO is dedicated to ethically advancing the art and science of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics worldwide; improving the overall oral healthcare of the public; advocating for the health and safety of the public; educating the public about the benefits of orthodontic treatment provided by an orthodontic specialist. For more information, visit aaoinfo.org. 

