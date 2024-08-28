American Attitudes Toward Casino Gaming, Sports Betting Reach High-Water Marks

Ahead of Responsible Gaming Education Month and 2024 NFL Season, Americans View Industry as More Responsible Than Ever

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are increasingly embracing casino gaming and sports betting as acceptable forms of entertainment and responsible industries, according to new consumer survey results from the American Gaming Association (AGA). The new data comes ahead of Responsible Gaming Education Month this September and on the eve of the seventh NFL season with widespread legal wagering.

Among new high-water marks in consumer sentiment, 75% of Americans believe the gaming industry behaves responsibly in the communities where it operates, 9 in 10 Americans view sports betting as an acceptable form of entertainment, and 75% of Americans support legal sports betting in their home state.

"These latest survey results highlight a consistent trend over the years: as gaming expands to new audiences, Americans increasingly see the benefits of a legal, regulated gaming marketplace that contributes to communities, prioritizes responsibility and provides unmatched entertainment," said Joe Maloney, AGA Senior Vice President, Strategic Communications.

The study reveals particular increases in favorable views toward the industry's commitments to responsible gaming, with 65% of Americans now saying the gaming industry is committed to encouraging responsible gaming and combating problem gambling—a notable rise from 55% last year. This confidence is even stronger among those who engage with the industry directly, with 81% of physical casino players and 88% of sports bettors agreeing with this sentiment, up from 70% and 78%, respectively last year.

This sentiment is driven by increased perceptions across several areas:

Responsible Marketing and Advertising

Americans are taking notice of the legal industry's efforts around responsible marketing and advertising marketing, with 65% of respondents saying they believe the industry is truthful in its marketing and advertising, up from 58% last year. Additionally, 73% view the industry as responsible in its marketing efforts, up from 68% in 2022.





Data shows 66% of Americans believe the gaming industry's responsible gaming programs are effective, up from 59% last year. Among those who participate in gaming, 79% of physical casino players and 85% of sports bettors agree that these programs are effective.





The study shows a significant rise in the number of Americans exposed to responsible gaming information. Specifically, 46% of land-based casino players and 57% of sports bettors noted an increase in responsible gaming messaging. Notably, 66% of all Americans say they have encountered responsible gaming messaging in the past year, up from 56% in 2022.





Awareness of responsible gaming resources has grown, with 76% of Americans familiar with at least one responsible gaming resource, an increase from 65% in 2022. Awareness is particularly high among industry participants, with 92% of land-based players and 96% of sports bettors familiar with at least one responsible gaming resource.

"The gaming industry's responsibility efforts are stronger than ever, and consumers are noticing," continued Maloney. "As we embark on another Responsible Gaming Education Month, we're more energized than ever to continue our work to give consumers the legal, safe and fun gaming experiences that they want and deserve."

For more information on the AGA's responsible gaming programs and to view the full report, visit www.americangaming.org.

Methodology

Kantar, on behalf of the AGA, conducted an online survey July 31 - August 9, 2024 among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 registered voters aged 21 and over related to responsible gaming and industry perceptions. The margin of error is +/- 2 percent and greater among subgroups.

About the AGA

As the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, the American Gaming Association (AGA) fosters a policy and business environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. The AGA's diverse membership of commercial and tribal casino operators, sports betting and iGaming companies, gaming suppliers, and more lead the $329 billion industry and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.

SOURCE American Gaming Association