American Auto Shipping Gives Customers the Cheapest Price to Ship Their Car With Its New Auto Transport Cost Calculator

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Auto Shipping is proud to present its new car shipping cost calculator. This industry-changing technology is an algorithm that looks at almost 500 different points of data, in realtime, to give their customers a true, final price to ship their vehicle.

The algorithm looks at a number of different data points, including:

Our Cost Calculator checks over 500 datapoints in its algorithm to give you the cheapest price to move your car

Current available listings

Recent shipments

Past pickup times and days

How quickly other vehicles on the route moved

Seasonal routes, such as snowbirds

Overall supply and demand on the routes

Big weather events

Road closures

The algorithm takes into account all of those variables, in realtime, to come up with a price that will move the customer's vehicle within the timeframe they need it moved.

Thanks to the new car shipping cost calculator, American Auto Shipping will be able to boast the cheapest prices among major shippers as most companies have to quote higher to be safe, or they guess at a price only for it to be too low. This in turn requires them to ask customers for more money later.

However, American Auto Shipping has found that customers want to know what the price is without surprises or hidden fees. Using this business model in conjunction with their new car shipping cost calculator, American Auto Shipping is able to provide better services at better prices, which move vehicles in the time they need to be moved.

The new car shipping cost calculator is designed to move standard shipments within 1-5 business days 90% of the time at the price given. Unlike other transportation companies, American Auto Shipping stands by its quotes and prices, knowing that their car shipping cost calculator is working behind the scenes to ensure great prices and quality service.

American Auto Shipping is a leader in the automobile industry. Since 1999, American has been helping customers get their vehicles shipped across the United States. As one of the oldest still-extant auto transporters in the industry, American Auto Shipping has made a name for themselves as an honest and trustworthy car shipping company.

If interested in shipping a vehicle anywhere in the United States, American Auto Shipping is there to help. Call them any time at 800-930-7417 with questions or to get a quote.

The American Auto Shipping website is another great resource that the company provides. Visiting their website, www.americanautoshipping.com , is also a great way to get information about the auto transport industry, the car shipping process, and American Auto Shipping in general. Customers can read more information about their pickup and delivery locations and even get a quote to ship their vehicle via the car shipping cost calculator.

Contact Mark Larsen at American Auto Shipping for more information.

Related Images

american-algrythm.jpeg

American Algrythm

Our Cost Calculator checks over 500 datapoints in its algorithm to give you the cheapest price to move your car

SOURCE American Auto Shipping