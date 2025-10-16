American Autonomy, Inc. (formerly Rantizo Inc.) Announces Software Platform to Unlock Aerial Autonomy for U.S. Agriculture

Software to give farmers control over their drone data and help drone manufacturers gain a competitive edge.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Autonomy, Inc. today shared its vision for a new software platform designed to connect agricultural drone operations to critical data for real-world decision-making. Built for drone manufacturers and designed for farmers, the platform is being developed to address a growing crisis where drone data is locked in closed Chinese systems and U.S. operators are left with few viable options.

Currently, 93% of agricultural drones used in the U.S. are manufactured in China. Most run on proprietary software that restricts access to critical flight and application data. Import restrictions and supply chain disruptions have already impacted drone availability, leaving farmers with expensive, less capable drone options and siloed data. With few alternatives, farmers are forced to pay more for less, while their data remains trapped in the drone. At the same time, farmers are facing a challenging ag economy, marked by rising input costs, shrinking margins and fewer tools built specifically for their operations.

American Autonomy, Inc. is building a different future. One where farmers own their data, drone manufacturers gain a competitive edge through U.S.-developed software technology, and aerial autonomy becomes a key driver of farm productivity and profitability.

"Today, farmers are forced to choose between Chinese drones and their lookalikes, and none of them make it easy to secure or share data," said Mariah Scott, CEO of American Autonomy Inc. "We're building software that puts farmers back in control and gives drone manufacturers the tools to deliver a competitive, American-built hardware and software solution that delivers results for farmers."

While investment in drone technology continues to grow across the United States, much of it is focused on defense and surveillance. Agriculture, despite its scale and strategic importance, has been left behind. American Autonomy, Inc. is stepping into that gap with software that connects aerial autonomy to the decisions that matter most on the farm.

The software stack will include:

Ground control station software for mission planning and control of spraying and spreading applications.

Drone data manager software for pre-flight and post-flight operations, including field and flight data, pilot and drone management, maintenance and warranty, all stored on secure U.S. servers.

AcreConnect™, the leading operator platform for job management, flight logging, billing, application maps, FAA reporting and connection to the ag ecosystem.

These tools are designed to function either as a comprehensive solution or as standalone products, adaptable to a wide range of drone systems based on specific needs. This flexibility empowers manufacturers to deliver U.S.-developed solutions tailored to the demands of American agriculture.

Exedy® Drones, a Michigan-based drone manufacturer known for automotive-grade quality and precision, will be the first to integrate the full American Autonomy, Inc. software stack into its agricultural drone systems. This partnership will showcase how high-quality hardware and U.S.-developed software can come together to deliver a total drone solution.

"We're giving manufacturers a way to stand out in the market," said Mariah Scott, CEO of American Autonomy, Inc. "Our software gives U.S. drone makers like Exedy a complete, connected solution that's designed for the demands of American agriculture and built to deliver the experience their customers expect."

This announcement follows the formation of American Autonomy, Inc.; a company focused on delivering software solutions for the American drone industry. The team, formerly part of Rantizo Inc., has been flying and supporting spray drones since 2018.

For more information, visit American-Autonomy.com.

©2025 American Autonomy, Inc. All rights reserved. AcreConnect™ is a trademark of American Autonomy, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Kendra Seabrooke

(319) 201-3020 ext. 4

[email protected]

SOURCE AMERICAN AUTONOMY, INC.