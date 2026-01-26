AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC. TO BECOME "DAUCH CORPORATION" AND TRADE ON NYSE UNDER NEW TICKER SYMBOL "DCH"

DETROIT, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that on January 23, 2026, the Company changed its name to Dauch Corporation ("Dauch") by filing an amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amendment") with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware (the "Name Change"). The Name Change and the Amendment became effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on January 26, 2026.

As a result of the Name Change, effective February 5, 2026, the Common Stock will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the name American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. and under the ticker symbol "AXL" and will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the name Dauch Corporation and under new ticker symbol, "DCH". The CUSIP of the Company's common stock will not change in connection with the Name Change or the ticker symbol change. Following the Name Change, existing stock certificates, which reflect the former name of the Company, will continue to be valid unless and until such certificates are exchanged for new stock certificates reflecting the new name of the Company.

"This is a transformational moment for our company and its stockholders and another visible milestone in our long-term strategy as we prepare for the planned business acquisition of Dowlais Group and its subsidiaries," said David C. Dauch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dauch Corporation. "The name stands for clarity, confidence, and a commitment to performance with a legacy of leadership that has helped shape engineering and manufacturing. It represents a responsibility to our stakeholders, a dedication to operational excellence, and a willingness to take bold steps as we strive to exceed today's standards and capitalize on tomorrow's potential."

The new name and branding will go into effect today with a brand identity rollout that will commence with the completion of the acquisition, which is expected to occur on February 3, 2026.

No action is required by the Company's stockholders with respect to the Name Change or the ticker symbol change.

About Dauch Corporation

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive Supplier, Dauch designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit, MI, with nearly 75 facilities in 15 countries, Dauch is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow.

