American Banker names BMO Harris Bank leaders the "Most Powerful Women in Banking & Finance" for 10th consecutive year

"Over the past ten years, the members of this team have helped lead our bank through a period of impactful change and accelerated growth," said David Casper, U.S. CEO, BMO Financial Group. "With our U.S. businesses now accounting for over one third of BMO's earnings, it's no coincidence that this team's ten wins coincide with our strong growth."

Over the past year, BMO's team has led efforts to:

Accelerate growth, profitability and revenue through innovation, transformation and digitization that enhance BMO's exceptional customer experience.

Boldly Growing the Good in business and in life by embracing our Purpose to drive positive change for our customers, employees, and the communities in which we serve while committing to drive a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

Create a diverse and inclusive culture by launching and continuously improving programs that recognize the power of diversity and inclusion and the value that women and people of color bring to BMO.

"The women selected for this honor are tackling tough business challenges with great success," said Bonnie McGeer, executive editor of American Banker and chair of its 25 Women to Watch in Banking and Finance program. "They are all standouts who bring vision to their work, and BMO's team of female leaders are certainly representative of that."

Along with acknowledging BMO's talented team of women leaders, American Banker also recognized Ernie Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and U.S. Business Banking, individually on its list of Most Powerful Women in Banking, as well as Sharon Haward-Laird, Head, North American Treasury, Payments & Solutions, on the publication's Most Powerful Women to Watch list.

On October 3, Team BMO celebrated their win along with the rest of the Most Powerful Women in Banking honorees 2019 at an awards ceremony held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

This event, now in its 17th year, brings together influential women in the financial services industry and is dedicated to the professional development of women.

About American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking

American Banker's Most Powerful Women in Banking recognizes the professional achievements and influence of top-performing female executives in banking and financial services. The annual program, now in its 16th year, encompasses four lists: the 25 Most Powerful Women in Banking™, the 25 Most Powerful Women in Finance, the 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch, and the Top Teams in Banking. Rankings and details about the awards dinner are available at americanbanker.com/women-in-banking .

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, visit the company fact sheet. Accounts are subject to approval. BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a highly diversified financial services provider with total assets of CDN$839 billion, as of July 31, 2019, and more than 45,000 employees.

