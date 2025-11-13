American Banker Names Signature Bank One of the 2025 Best Banks to Work For

Midwest commercial bank earns recognition for the ninth consecutive year

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Bank, one of the fastest growing, independently-owned commercial banks in the Midwest, has been named one of the 2025 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, marking the ninth consecutive year the Chicago-based institution has earned this prestigious honor. The annual ranking recognizes banks that excel at cultivating exceptional workplace cultures that attract, develop, and retain top talent.

American Banker partners with Best Companies Group to identify the nation's top employers in the banking industry through a rigorous assessment of workplace practices and an anonymous employee survey. This year, 90 banks earned a spot on the list.

"At Signature Bank, our culture is one of our greatest competitive advantages," said Mick O'Rourke, President and CEO of Signature Bank. "To be recognized for the ninth year in a row is a testament to the commitment and collaboration of Signature Bank's teams to build strong, purposeful relationships with our customers, communities, and among each other."

According to the employee engagement survey conducted as part of the Best Banks to Work For program, Signature Bank continues to demonstrate extraordinary cultural strength in key areas such as valued and trusted relationships with peers, supervisors, and leadership, a supportive work environment, and commitment to employee well-being.

"The banks recognized as Best Banks to Work For are institutions employees want to join and stay," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "They understand how to give workers reasons to find purpose in their jobs."

Best Companies Group manages the Best Banks to Work For initiative that involves a comprehensive two-step employer and employee survey and analyzing data to determine the final rankings.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is celebrating 20 years as an award-winning, relationship-based commercial bank wholly owned by Signature Bancorporation, Inc., a privately funded, locally owned bank holding company founded in 2006. Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, Signature Bank provides accessible, strategic, and highly individualized commercial banking services to closely held companies, as well as full-service retail banking capabilities. Technology-driven and well-capitalized, Signature Bank is currently the fastest growing, independently owned business bank in the Chicago-Wisconsin markets and is one of American Banker's Best Banks to Work For. Visit Signature Bank online at http://www.signaturebank.bank.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers financial professionals with analysis and insight into the trends shaping the banking industry. Through its journalism, events, and research, American Banker connects a community of over 850,000 industry leaders every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing outstanding employers. As an independent research firm, it ranks organizations using rigorous methodologies that generate actionable data to help companies enhance employee engagement, recruitment, and retention.

