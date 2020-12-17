American Bankers Association appoints INSBANK CEO & President as Chairman of its Government Relations Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INSBANK President & CEO Jim Rieniets was recently appointed by the American Bankers Association to serve as Chairman of its Government Relations Council. The appointment is for a one-year term and follows Rieniets' service as Vice Chairman the prior year. "Jim has a tremendous feel for the current and future challenges our industry faces – and the best path forward to allow banks to better serve their customers, clients and communities," said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols. "His insight and wealth of experience will serve him well as he works to develop our industry's policy priorities at the national level." The GRC Committee, representing a broad cross-section of the banking industry by size, charter, and geography, develops recommendations on positions and priorities regarding legislative and regulatory issues. In addition to providing policy direction to the ABA Board of Directors for their consideration and approval, the GRC provides ongoing guidance to ABA staff on pending issues. As Chairman of the GRC, Rieniets will also serve on the ABA's Board of Directors as well as its Executive Committee.

"As past chairman of TBA's Government Relations efforts, Jim has been an effective advocate on behalf of the Tennessee banking industry. He is respected throughout the state and nation for his outspoken support of banks and their customers. Jim is the perfect leader for the ABA and their government relations efforts on behalf of our industry," said Colin Barrett, CEO/President of the Tennessee Bankers Association. During his 29 years in banking Rieniets has been active in industry advocacy efforts. In addition to three years' service on the ABA's GRC, he also served as chairman of the Tennessee Bankers Association's Government Relations Committee, as well as TBA's BankPac. He has been an active voice for the industry on Capitol Hill, regularly engaging with Tennessee's congressional delegation on matters affecting the banking industry.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking and Medquity are both divisions of INSBANK. TMA Medical Banking provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association, while Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals beyond the scope of Tennessee, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

