American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp) Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ABCorp is a provider of Essential Critical goods and services for authentication, payment, and secure access. Our customers span federal, state, and local government agencies and companies across the commercial, financial, and healthcare sectors, today announced the Bureau and Digital Print environments at its Boston, MA facility have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Bureau and Digital Print environments have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places ABCorp in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

"Organizations, like ABCorp, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said William (Bill) Brown, Chairman and CEO of ABCorp. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"HITRUST knows that without a sufficient level of reliability, an assurance report doesn't provide the requisite level of assurances as required to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "The achievement of a HITRUST CSF Certification provides reliable assurances that ABCorp is taking information risk management and compliance seriously."

About ABCorp

ABCorp is a provider of Essential Critical goods and services for authentication, payment, and secure access. Our customers span federal, state, and local government agencies and companies across the commercial, financial, and healthcare sectors.

ABCorp's roots date back to 1795 and aiding the newly formed First Bank of the United States design and produce better, more counterfeit resistant currency. Today, ABCorp offers a wide variety of products and services, including secure documents (physical and digital), payment solutions including EMV and contactless payment credit/debit cards, instant issuance programs (ID and payment), digital solutions for authentication, payment, and customer engagement, and additive manufacturing (3D printing) for prototyping and short-run parts manufacturing.

Countless government agencies and world-class companies rely on ABCorp to better engage with their constituents and customers in a secure manner, evolving to higher levels of security, trust, and utility.

